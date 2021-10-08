TxDOT ready to begin US 87 bridge project

LUBBOCK COUNTY– TxDOT is set to begin work on a project that will improve safety and mobility along US 87 in southern Lubbock County.

The $21.6 million project will reconstruct the US 87/FM 41 intersection by building a new US 87 bridge, entrance and exit ramps, turn-arounds, and adding safety lighting, said Seve Sisneros, TxDOT’s Brownfield area engineer heading up the project.

“US 87 is a major corridor for commerce and travel—connecting the South Plains to the Permian Basin. TxDOT is committed to keep traffic flowing, but US 87 and FM 41 motorists can expect various lane closures, long-term closures, traffic shifts and detours throughout the duration of the project,” Sisneros said. “Our goal is to make sure we get the work done in the safest and most efficient way possible.”

Work on the project is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, with project contractor Allen Butler Construction, of Lubbock, setting barricades and making preparations to begin work to build the frontage road/entrance and exit ramps.

“Drivers should expect to see traffic changes fairly quickly once construction begins, particularly on FM 41. East and westbound FM 41 traffic will not have access to US 87 starting sometime the week of Oct. 18. All FM 41 traffic will be detoured around the work zone,” said Sisneros. “Both US 87 traffic, needing to access FM 41, and FM 41 traffic wanting to connect with US 87, will be detoured at FM 1585 and FM 211 to make those connections.”

The FM 41 detours are expected to be in place until mid-summer 2022.

Additionally, all lanes of traffic on north- and southbound US 87, through the active construction zone, will be reduced to 60 mph, Sisneros added.

Drivers are asked to use caution through the work zone, since crews will be working in close proximity to traffic and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes.

Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from highway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

The project’s completion date is scheduled in October 2024.