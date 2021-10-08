TARTLE announces the creation of Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) data packets in the platform’s marketplace.
A solution to gaps in healthcare research around the world.SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, USA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TARTLE announces the creation of Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) data packets in the platform’s marketplace, a solution to gaps in healthcare research around the world.
A lack of tools, incentives, and awareness have made it difficult for researchers to obtain reliable data studying global health issues. As a result, they are often pushed to source costly, obscure, and questionable data sets that cannot be fully maximized for their inquiries—such as synthetic data, or scrubbed data sets from pharmaceutical trials.
TARTLE’s SDOH packets are a safe, secure, and reliable alternative that have been directly obtained from individuals in almost real time. It is structured with reports published by the Committee on the Recommended Social & Behavioral Domains & Measures for Electronic Health Records, and the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies. With reference to their reports, TARTLE produced a digital survey for the SDOH packet with 102 questions across six macro domains and 25 micro domains.
For those with bespoke needs, TARTLE also offers data packets that are tailored to a buyer’s request.
The SDOH packets were used in a preliminary test, where 72 TARTLE participants across 19 different countries filled out the SDOH packet and published it on the marketplace. TARTLE purchased these data packets and used it to see if micro domain measures led to macro domain themes in the lives of the respondents.
While the test only yielded rudimentary results, this test run indicates the effectiveness of using TARTLE’s SDOH data packets to immediately gather consent-based, cost-effective and factual information from participants around the world in real time. Avenues for more holistic research results, such as the SDOH data packets, are a top priority for healthcare professionals working to control and scale down the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
