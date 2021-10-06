TARTLE is introducing TCAST, a video podcast covering education, business, and technology.
EINPresswire.com/ -- TCAST shines a spotlight on a variety of guests, perspectives, and discussions that the TARTLE platform aims to improve in line with the values listed under its Big 7 banner: climate stability; educational access; human rights; global peace; public health; government and corporate transparency; and economic equalization.
In addition, the video podcast runs adjacent to the TARTLE marketplace by raising awareness on how the TARTLE system’s best practices, theory, and technical functions align with the nonprofit’s drive to serve society.
The podcast can be accessed through Youtube.
For podcast, radio, TV interviews, media opportunities, and other press-related inquiries, please contact Media Director Shiela Pialago at sp@tartle.co.
Shiela Pilago
