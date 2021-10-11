Salsa De Leon Brings The Heat With New Recipes
The Quest For Texas Best Contestant Available In 200+ HEB Locations
Salsa De Leon is not just for dipping chips, but to use in your own family recipes as well. Our salsas will add so much flavor and spice to your recipes.”TX - SAN ANTONIO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s fall in Texas which means it’s football season. What better way to celebrate your favorite team than by creating awesome tailgating recipes with your favorite salsa – Salsa De Leon. Salsa De Leon hit the Texas market in 2018 and has been spreading across the state like wildfire ever since. Originally picked as an HEB Quest for Texas Best Contestant, the salsa is now available in over 200 stores with three (3) different flavor and spice levels: Texas Mild, Hot, and Haberno Hot.
— Leticia DeLeon
For the perfect tailgate event, owner Leticia De Leon recommends her family favorite: Chorizo Sliders. “This is a great dish to quickly throw together on the stove and take for a potluck, or make en-masse for a group of friends on the grill. With just a few simple ingredients this dish is sure to please all palettes!” De Leon continues, “Pick a slider bun, grab ground beef and chorizo, some cheese, onions, spices, and your Salsa De Leon heat level of choice then you are all set. Mix the meat with spices and Salsa De Leon, then cook-off in a pan or on the grill. Carmelize the onions. Toast the buns. Add the cheese, then assemble and enjoy. I’d also recommend a smear of barbeque sauce as well.”
This is just one of many fantastic dishes De Leon has in her recipe box. While she is proud of her family’s salsa and is thrilled to see it used in many dip preparations, she wants people to know it is much more than that: “Salsa De Leon is not just for dipping chips, but to use in your own family recipes as well. Our salsas will add so much flavor and spice to your recipes. It really brings our family together and we hope it does the same thing for others.” De Leon further explains, “This truly has been a whole-family endeavor. My husband came up with the original salsa flavors, and our children helped pack jars when we first started. To this day, we literally use our own product in every meal from breakfast tacos to soups, and side dishes like charro beans, rice and even casseroles and roasts. I guarantee our salsas will become your go-to, not-so-secret special ingredient.”
All Salsa De Leon products are roasted, authentic, and most importantly delicious. They are packaged at the peak of freshness with no fillers like tomato juice, tomato paste, or vinegar. Whether it’s a large family meal or a simple snack of chips and salsa, everyone will be craving more. Follow on social or check the website for updates and more new recipes coming soon. Available for purchase at select HEB stores or on the website: www.SalsaDeLeon.com. Ships nationwide, as well as internationally. Wholesale is also available for retail businesses.
About Salsa De Leon
A family-owned business from the beautiful, small town of Canyon Lake, Texas. The De Leon’s have been sharing their salsa with friends and family for many years. Originally giving it away as gifts, donations for fundraisers, and serving it at community events for many years - De Leon Family Enterprises dba Salsa De Leon was founded in 2018. The line currently has 3 levels of heat: Texas Mild, Habenero Hot, and Hot. Pick up one or all three at your neighorbood HEB! You can also visit their website to search for other retail locations as well as order directly online.
