Salsa De Leon Celebrates The Holidays With Delicious Holiday Gift Sets and Holiday Recipes
The Holiday Salsa De Leon Gift Sets are available in a Trio Sampler Pack, 6-pack and 12-pack. Talk about a Texas Tradition in the making. The Gift Sets can be shipped all around the world! ”SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything is bigger in Texas, including the way holidays are celebrated. When it comes to Texas cuisine, the artful tastes, smells. traditions and family time are very important. From singing carols, to opening presents and of course, the occasional overstuffed meal, Salsa De Leon brings the perfect Texas gift, homemade recipes and more.
This holiday season, Salsa De Leon celebrates their love for salsa by offering several Holiday Gift Sets which include all 3 of their salsa flavors. Gift sets include each of their flavors that cater to all levels on the spiciness scale! From Texas Mild, Hot and if you really want a kick, Habanero Hot, you’ll be sure to find one that will make you enjoy the ‘authentic - roasted’ flavors of Texas! “Salsa De Leon isn’t made with filler ingredients that you may see in other salsas,” states Leticia De Leon. “Our salsas are made with fresh ingredients, roasted and canned to perfection.”
The Holiday Gift Sets will be available in a Trio Sampler Pack, 6-pack and 12-pack. Talk about a Texas Tradition in the making. The Gift Sets can be shipped all around the world!
Additionally, to offering Holiday Gift Ideas, Leticia and her family have created a new spin on the traditional tamale, the Spicy Pork Tamale. The tamale incorporates flavors like ancho peppers, cascabel peppers, and of course Salsa De Leon’s Hot or Habanero Hot Salsa! To view the full recipe, visit Salsa De Leon’s new YouTube Channel. bit.ly/3mKNB4G
Do you have a family recipe or ways you have incorporated Salsa De Leon products into your recipes? Tag us on Facebook and Instagram so that we can share your ideas and traditions! “We love to see how others use our products in their own family recipes and dishes”, states Leticia De Leon. “We want everyone to have a great holiday season and hope to bring smiles near and far with our salsa spreading a true ‘Texas’ Christmas all around the world.”
About Salsa De Leon:
A family-owned business from the beautiful, small town of Canyon Lake, Texas. The De Leon’s have been sharing their salsa with friends and family for many years. They originally gave it away as gifts, donated it for fundraisers and served it when volunteering at events. And over the years they were told, many times, they should bottle it to sell. In 2018, the De Leon family launched De Leon Family Enterprises dba Salsa De Leon and officially brought Salsa De Leon to market.
Salsa De Leon is available in over 200 H-E-B stores across Texas and can be purchased online and sent to anywhere in the world. The De Leon’s take great pride in their products. All 3 salsas are roasted, authentic, and delicious. They always use fresh ingredients and do not include fillers such as canned tomato juice, tomato paste, or vinegar. Whether it’s a large family meal or a simple snack of chips and salsa, you’ll find yourself craving more of these delicious salsas.
