State DOT Announces Construction Underway on New Route 9 Bridge Over the Adirondack Northway in Northern Saratoga County Project will Revamp Exit 17 Interchange in Town of Moreau to Enhance Safety and Mobility New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that construction is underway on a $13.5 million project that will replace the bridge carrying U.S. Route 9 over Interstate 87 (the Adirondack Northway) in the town of Moreau, Saratoga County. As part of the project, DOT will configure the Exit 17 interchange at this bridge to enhance safety and mobility and reduce speed differentials between merging and through-traffic on Route 9. Northway Exit 17 provides access to the popular Moreau Lake State Park and Campgrounds and to the Village of South Glens Falls and the City of Glens Falls. The new bridge will enhance safety and travel conditions with an expected service life of 75 years. “We are excited to begin work on the Route 9 bridge over the Northway at Exit 17, which follows recommendations by the Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “The new bridge, which approaches the gateway to the Adirondacks, will provide enhanced reliability for travelers and the wider shoulders will provide accommodations for users of all mobilities, including cyclists and pedestrians.” The project will replace the existing 103-foot-wide bridge carrying Route 9 over the Northway with a 55-foot-wide bridge with one 12-foot wide lane in each direction, a 12-foot wide median and two eight-foot wide shoulders for pedestrians and bicyclists. The project will also realign the existing on- and off-ramps to create two T-shaped intersections to enhance safety, minimize confusion and reduce weaving on Route 9. When completed, the project will simplify connections between the Northway and Route 9, with one connection to and from the southbound interstate, and one connection to the northbound highway, with a direct off-ramp to northbound Route 9. Under current conditions, there are eight direct connections between the Northway and Route 9. Preliminary work is underway with grading off of the Northway and Route 9 to prepare for the construction of new ramps. Motorists should watch for lane shifts on both roads, along with off-peak right lane closures in both directions on the Northway, through this autumn. Work to remove and replace the existing bridge over the Northway will begin in Spring 2022. Both directions of Route 9 traffic will be shifted to the southbound portion of the existing bridge while the northbound half of the bridge is removed. The new bridge will then be constructed in that footprint and will carry Route 9 traffic in both directions. Once that occurs, the southbound portion of the old bridge will be removed. Motorist should watch for lane shifts and closures, ramp closures and detours on Route 9 and the Northway and its ramps at Exit 17 interchange throughout construction. Two overnight full closures of the Northway are anticipated in the spring, with two closures in the fall of 2022, for removal and installation of large items such as precast panels and steel beams. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, “Moreau Lake State Park is visited by more than 300,000 people every year for a broad range of outdoor recreational pursuits. I am grateful to the state Department of Transportation for improving access to this year-round destination.” Senator Daphne Jordan said, “The beginning of construction for a $13.5 million project replacing the bridge carrying U.S. Route 9 over Interstate 87 in the Town of Moreau is great news for the Town and Saratoga County as it will significantly enhance safety and mobility for area motorists. Moreau is a wonderful, growing community and this project will ensure that the local infrastructure can successfully meet the area’s emerging needs. I thank Governor Hochul and State DOT Commissioner Dominguez for making this important project a priority.” Assembly Member Carrier Woerner said, “I’m pleased that this project to make the connection to Moreau and South Glens Falls safer will soon be underway. It’s important to continually evaluate and update infrastructure connecting our communities and DOT has targeted this interchange for improvement. As use of the Northway corridor increases every year, we need to be sure those who use these roads will be able to do so safely and conveniently.” Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman and Town of Moreau Supervisor Theodore T. Kusnierz said, “This investment in local highway infrastructure will ensure that the current and future needs of our residents and visitors are met in a safe and efficient manner.” Village of South Glens Falls Mayor Nicholas (Nick) Bodkin said, “I am truly excited to see that the long awaited improvements to Exit 17 are now underway! The investment made by NYS and the Department of Transportation signifies that our community is ready for new growth. While we may see some delays in the coming weeks as the project progresses, the benefits of creating safer traffic patterns and reducing vehicular speed will be beneficial to everyone. This project is a tremendous opportunity for our residents and local businesses. I look forward to seeing the State's continued support in future improvements throughout our community." Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council (A/GFTC) Director Aaron Frankenfeld said, "We are excited to see this project move forward. Our partners at NYSDOT have developed a design that will right-size the system, improve safety and operations, and preserve capacity and access to one of our region's growth corridors."