Number of HERS® Rated Homes Grows in First Three Quarters of 2021
Nearly 13,000 Increase in Number of HERS Homes Over 2020
The growth of the demand for HERS ratings in the first half of 2021 reflects the continued resiliency of the HERS community and the demand for healthy, energy-efficient homes”OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the continued disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, supply shortages, and labor shortages, the demand for HERS grew steadily in the first half of 2021.
— RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden
In the first six months of 2021, there were 150,894 homes rated and entered into the RESNET registry. This compares with the 145,961 homes that were rated during the same period in 2020. The year 2020 broke the record for the number of homes that were HERS rated in the U.S.
The increase in HERS Rating activity can in part be explained by:
• Homebuilding having been designated an essential activity by most states during the pandemic.
• The growing demand for housing, due in part to lifestyle changes, low mortgage interest rates, etc.
RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden commented, “The growth of the demand for HERS ratings in the first half of 2021 reflects the continued resiliency of the HERS community and the demand for healthy, energy-efficient homes. We believe this demand will continue now and after this time of disruption in the building industry.”
See month-by-month numbers below.
Difference Between 2020 and 2021 Number of Homes Entered into the Registry:
January 2020 26,916
January 2021 24,142
February 2020 20,823
February 2021 24,779
March 2020 28,210
March 2021 25,421
April 2020 22,907
April 2021 24,330
May 2020 23,397
May 2021 24,452
June 2020 23,708
June 2021 27,770
July 2020 24,159
July 2021 24,231
August 2020 24,527
August 2021 29,668
Sept 2020 24,252
Sept 2021 26,749
Total Difference in Number of Homes Entered into the Registry Between 2020 and 2021: 12,643
