Removing rocks from state-owned and state-leased pits is illegal

Citizens are reminded that it's illegal to remove gravel, rocks and other items from state-owned or state-leased gravel pits.

State-owned and state-leased gravel pits are clearly labeled at their entrances with signs, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance foreman Jim Berry of Cody.

"Please respect state property," Berry said. "Thanks to everyone for their understanding."

Attached are WYDOT photographs of an ongoing investigation at Red Pole Pit, west of Cody, where large rocks used for rip-rap were recently taken from the pit. Thanks to everyone for their understanding. #wyoroad

For more information, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT Public Relations Specialist at (307) 431-1803.

Red Pole Tire tracks 10-8-2021.jpg

Red Pole Pit 1 10-8-21.jpg