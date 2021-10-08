LDH confirms COVID-19 outbreak connected to wedding in Abbeville
Baton Rouge, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health can confirm a COVID-19 outbreak connected to a recent wedding in Abbeville. The Department considers all attendees of this wedding to be exposed to COVID-19 and encourages all attendees to take public health precautions.
The wedding was held at a facility at 3203 J. Alcee Road on September 25, 2021. Approximately 150 people were in attendance. Several people that attended the wedding subsequently developed symptoms and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Any unvaccinated individuals should quarantine through October 9* (14 days following their exposure at the event) and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Anyone with questions about possible exposure at this event should contact the Region 4 Office for the Office of Public Health at 337-262-5311.
