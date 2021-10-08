LDH confirms COVID-19 outbreak connected to wedding in Abbeville

Baton Rouge, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health can confirm a COVID-19 outbreak connected to a recent wedding in Abbeville. The Department considers all attendees of this wedding to be exposed to COVID-19 and encourages all attendees to take public health precautions.

The wedding was held at a facility at 3203 J. Alcee Road on September 25, 2021. Approximately 150 people were in attendance. Several people that attended the wedding subsequently developed symptoms and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Any unvaccinated individuals should quarantine through October 9* (14 days following their exposure at the event) and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

LDH recommends testing for all attendees, even those who are not symptomatic and/or who are fully vaccinated. However, if an exposed unvaccinated individual tests negative for COVID-19 prior to end of the quarantine period, they still need to remain quarantined for the remainder of the 14 days.* LDH has a list of COVID-19 test sites on its website. Individuals can also call 211 to find a COVID-19 test site near them.

Anyone with questions about possible exposure at this event should contact the Region 4 Office for the Office of Public Health at 337-262-5311.

*A shortened quarantine option may be appropriate for certain individuals. Please call the Louisiana Department of Health Contact Tracing Team at 1-877-766-2130 or see CDC recommendations for more information.