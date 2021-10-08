Submit Release
News Search

There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,971 in the last 365 days.

LDH confirms COVID-19 outbreak connected to wedding in Abbeville

Baton Rouge, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health can confirm a COVID-19 outbreak connected to a recent wedding in Abbeville. The Department considers all attendees of this wedding to be exposed to COVID-19 and encourages all attendees to take public health precautions.

 

The wedding was held at a facility at 3203 J. Alcee Road on September 25, 2021. Approximately 150 people were in attendance. Several people that attended the wedding subsequently developed symptoms and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 

Any unvaccinated individuals should quarantine through October 9* (14 days following their exposure at the event) and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea
LDH recommends testing for all attendees, even those who are not symptomatic and/or who are fully vaccinated. However, if an exposed unvaccinated individual tests negative for COVID-19 prior to end of the quarantine period, they still need to remain quarantined for the remainder of the 14 days.* LDH has a list of COVID-19 test sites on its website. Individuals can also call 211 to find a COVID-19 test site near them.

 

Anyone with questions about possible exposure at this event should contact the Region 4 Office for the Office of Public Health at 337-262-5311.

 

*A shortened quarantine option may be appropriate for certain individuals. Please call the Louisiana Department of Health Contact Tracing Team at 1-877-766-2130 or see CDC recommendations for more information.

 

About the Louisiana Department of HealthThe Louisiana Department of Health strives to protect and promote health statewide and to ensure access to medical, preventive and rehabilitative services for all state residents. The Louisiana Department of Health includes the Office of Public Health, Office of Aging & Adult Services, Office of Behavioral Health, Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities, and Healthy Louisiana (Medicaid). To learn more, visit www.ldh.la.gov or follow us on TwitterFacebook or our blog

Media Contacts:

Mindy Faciane, Public Information Officer 225-342-0152 or mindy.faciane@la.gov 

Kevin Litten, Communications Strategist 225-219-3542 or kevin.litten@la.gov 

You just read:

LDH confirms COVID-19 outbreak connected to wedding in Abbeville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.