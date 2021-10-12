HIP Video Promo presents: Bruce Sudano shares the vibrant, chilled-out lyric video for "Do Be Do (Daytrippin')"

Bruce Sudano captures the beauty of quality time in "Do Be Do (Daytrippin')," a dreamy track about escaping your worries to seize the day with someone special.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's safe to say that Bruce Sudano has had an accomplished career, from taking center stage for bands like Brooklyn Dreams and Alive N' Kickin to being the mastermind behind some of the biggest pop hits for Dolly Parton, Michael Jackson, and his late wife, Donna Summer. He also runs an indie record label called Purple Heart Recording Company, representing artists like Johnnyswim and The Zombies. With no intention of slowing down, the genre bouncing Brooklyn-native is rounding out 2021 with fresh new hits that build on the unique sound he has curated over the past five decades. Dancing between folk, blues, pop, and rock, Bruce Sudano brings intensity and comfort all wrapped in one with his honest lyrics and eclectic instrumentals. His latest track, "Do Be Do (Day Trippin')," is the perfect introduction to his unique sound.

They say that quality time is one of the important love languages to building a foundation of love. Bruce Sudano captures that in "Do Be Do (Daytrippin')," a dreamy track all about escaping your worries to seize the day with someone special. Whether it's a walk in the park or soaring the skies, the artist says to take the time to live freely because we have nothing but sweet time on our hands. The vibrant, chilled-out lyric video features a blend of animation and photography cut and pasted together to create a kaleidoscopic collage of unique visuals. At its essence, the song is relaxed and groovy that sits somewhere between nostalgic and futuristic. Bruce Sudano's vocals are full of richness and warmth that linger like a heatwave on an August afternoon. Let the smooth flowing lyrics and funky bass strums sweep you away into a feel-good mood.

