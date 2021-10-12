Travel South USA Seeks to Re-ignite Travel From Europe to the South
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel South USA is inspiring post-pandemic travel through the launch of its International Showcase later this year, bringing industry professionals together back in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the first time since 2014.
The event, taking place from November 30-December 1, 2021, will connect European, Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAI) tour operators with southern destinations and suppliers. The program will feature the gateway of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the home airport of presenting sponsor Delta Air Lines, and key airports in the South.
Travel South USA teams across the EMEAI region are working together to select international tour operators to participate. Elite international buyers will fly exclusively with Delta Air Lines and visit the southern region to experience its famous hospitality. A specialized program has been created exclusively for the buyers featuring presentations by state tourism offices, selected appointment scheduling, and access to all marketplace functions and social networking opportunities. New buyers provide growth opportunities for southern destinations and connect people to generate tourism revenue.
“It has been a tough 18 months of the pandemic but we believe there is no time like the present to host select international tour operators and journalists at the upcoming International Showcase and prove we are open and ready with safety protocols for global business and leisure travelers,” said Liz Bittner, president & CEO, Travel South USA.
As global travel slowed, airports across the South continued their expansion and modernization projects. The new investments at Atlanta airport (ATL) continue to make international travel safe and efficient, while specialty restaurants, high-tech plug-ins for electronics, new signage, kiosks, and baggage systems are ready as international travelers return. More than a billion dollars of infrastructure and investments have been made at airports in New Orleans (MSY), Memphis (MEM), Nashville (BNA), Lafayette (LFT), and Birmingham (BHM) combined. Travel via these airports will be included in pre and post familiarization tours for delegates attending the International Showcase.
About Travel South USA
Travel South USA is America’s oldest and largest regional travel promotion organization, formed in 1965. The long-standing regional collaboration of the state tourism offices of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia provides a foundation to positively position tourism as a vital and dynamic element in the region’s economic development.
In 2019, tourism ranked throughout the region as one of the top three industries, behind manufacturing and agriculture, and was responsible for $133 billion in spending by visitors, generating 1.4 million direct jobs, $30 billion in worker paychecks, and almost $16 billion in state and local taxes. Visit TravelSouthUSA.com for consumer information and TravelSouthUSA.org for travel industry information.

