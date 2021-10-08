News Conference: Tyler Newby Hung Jury / Race Case
An organized problem has an organized solution. That courtroom is organized to make injustice look like justice. This is not a justice system; this is a legal system."
— Mmoja Ajabu
EVENT: Black Lawyers for Justice News Conference
DATE: Monday – October 11, 2021 – TIME: 1pm Eastern
On Monday, October 11, 2021, the family and supporters of Dorian Murrell will speak out about the October 7th hung jury in the Tyler Newby Murder Trial. Newby, who is White shot and killed Murrell during the Indianapolis rebellion following the George Floyd killing by Minneapolis police. The mistrial of this high-profile race case has rocked the state of Indiana, and the retrial threatens to further polarize the city. The ZOOM News Conference will also feature Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. of Black Lawyers for Justice.
According to local activist Mmoja Ajabu, who will also attend, “An organized problem has an organized solution. That courtroom is organized to make injustice look like justice. This is not a justice system; this is a legal system.”
Black Lawyers for Justice held a previous news conference on September 22, 2021 to formally launch a Civil-Human Rights investigation into allegations of bias and systemic racism in the Indianapolis Justice System. This investigation has been expected since the announcement was made by lead counsel Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. on July 16, 2021 at the courthouse in Indianapolis, in connection with the murder case of Dorian Murrell by Tyler Newby last year. Outrage and objections were issued on that day about Newby being given a bond and released from home monitoring by prosecutors.
Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
Black Lawyers for Justice
