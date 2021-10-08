G-Cube Learning Experience Platform (LXP) recognized among Training Industry’s Top 20
Once again G-Cube LXP has made it's way to the list of Top 20 training companies, by the industry leading platform, Training Industry.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once again G-Cube has made its way to the list of Top 20 Training Companies, by the industry leading platform, Training Industry, for its Learning Experience Platform (LXP).
G-Cube has always been focused on improving employee performance and we have continued to push our product boundaries to encourage engagement with the learners. Our focused hard work, along with 21 years of in-depth industry experience resulted in developing a visionary learning experience platform. Our LXP has proved to enhance the quality of the learner experience across industries and business sectors.
“The companies selected, demonstrated how a learning system can truly impact the quality and efficacy of the learner experience. Leveraging AI, collaboration strategies, and multi-modal learning, the top 20 LXP companies are focused on improving employee performance.” said Ken Taylor, CEO of Training Industry, Inc. To recognize our constant efforts, our platform is accredited to the list of most prominent names in the eLearning industry.
Selection to the 2021 Training Industry Top 20 Learning Experience Platform companies list was a challenge worth taking. The selection process for the prestigious position was based on the following criteria:
Quality of features and capabilities.
Industry visibility, innovation, and impact.
Strength of clients and geographic reach.
Company size and growth potential.
G-Cube LXP offers a wide range of specialized services like content curation and selection of industry-specific content sources to overcome business challenges. It allows users to set the learning parameters with ML based algorithm. With this feature, trainers can emphasize certain attributes (Tags and filters) when making suggestions to learners, based on the organization’s requirements and quality standards.
The LXP platform covers various parameters like profile information, learning history, performance data of the learner, and information about their peers, to make relevant learning suggestions. It helps to create job roles and task-based skill matrices that can be used to link learners to appropriate content based on their skill gaps.
It enables the admin and trainers to create custom reports and interactive dashboards that provide analytics on all aspects of a learner’s activities in the LXP. It also offers an AI chatbot for answering questions relevant to the learner. For example, product comparisons, Cost calculations, SOP information, etc.) This way it helps in creating personalized learning channels based on course attributes. For the setup and configuration of our LXP, we offer our clients cloud or on-premises installations. We further accommodate branding and theme change request as per the client’s business guidelines, requirements, and preferences.
Sharing his vision and excitement, Ankush Jagga, Business Head – Learning Technologies, G-Cube commented, ‘’It is very encouraging to have industry recognition with G-Cube’s LXP being listed in the Top 20s, for the second time in a row, by Training Industry. We are focused on developing more innovative solutions that provide business value to the customers. G-Cube shall keep adding to its product IPs in the future, as we believe that every success is only the beginning of a new journey toward excellence’.
About G-Cube
G-Cube is the fastest growing learning-solutions provider in Asia-Pacific region, who caters to various eLearning needs of organizations across industries. Established in the year 2000, this company comes with extensive experience and expertise in the domain. The learning management system of G-Cube is robust and multi-faceted and delivers business-aligned result-oriented learning with the help latest technology and innovation.
Gireesh Sharma
G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd.
+91 88003 76503
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn