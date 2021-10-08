Nasoni To Return To KBIS 2022
Nasoni's Gloss Black Nickel Widespread Fountain Faucet Is The Centerpiece Of This Stunning Bathroom Remodel
Faucet Market Disruptor Highlighting Innovative Fountain Faucets
We can’t wait to once again be part of KBIS 2022! With a strong forecast of growth in 2022 and the launch of groundbreaking new products, it’s a great moment for us to return.”SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nasoni will make an exciting return to KBIS this February 8-10, 2022 in Orlando in the Wellness Pavilion, booth S4784 to display the future of the bathroom faucet industry! Previously attending the event in 2018, Nasoni will now unveil the game-changing new production models in 4” centerset and 8” widespread fountain faucet versions in a variety of finishes, including its signature gloss black nickel limited edition version.
— Nasoni President & CEO Steve Waddell
Consumers can find the latest decorative plumbing innovations from the Nasoni portfolio at www.nasoni.com
About Nasoni – The Future of Faucets
Nasoni brings form, function, and conservation to water with the first of its kind fountain faucets. Nasoni’s luxury, fountain faucets bring a unique story that reflects the functionality of the nasone fountains of Rome.
Compared to existing conventional faucets, Nasoni fountain faucets offer:
• Functional fun for all ages.
• Water savings! Up to 88% compared to existing faucets.
• Enhanced daily hydration, hygiene, and grooming functions, especially for seniors and those with movement disorders.
• Cleaner, safer, and easier to use without the spread of harmful microbes.
Also at the show will be Nasoni’s Made in the USA under-sink bathroom water filters. These are the first water filters designed specifically for the bathroom to filter lead, chlorine, taste, odors, and other contaminants. Why not use clean, healthy water for brushing, drinking, face washing, and more?
Nasoni as a company is marked by true, award-winning innovations and long-lasting, quality products. Sustainable production of water-saving fountain faucets is central to the company’s business activities.
