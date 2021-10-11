Marlin Medical Foundation Awards Grant to Hugs Cafe
Donation will support the mission of enhancing the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through job training and employment.
Hugs Cafe does so much more than just provide training and employment opportunities. They recognize and celebrate individuals for their unique abilities and skills.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marlin Medical Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Marlin Medical Solutions, today announced a $1,000 grant to Hugs Cafe Inc., non-profit social enterprise in McKinney, Texas dedicated to providing meaningful training and competitively-paid employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
— Dave Marlin Edwards
Hugs Cafe offers Hope, Understanding, Grace, and Success (HUGS) to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, enhancing their lives through training and employment. A leader in specialized workforce training, Hugs Cafe creates jobs and training programs customized to each employee’s abilities. The organization operates a commercial kitchen and fast-casual restaurant in McKinney where more than 80% of the staff identifies as having a disability. Additionally, the Hugs Greenhouse team grows and sells a variety of annual and perennial plants selected for their ability to thrive in North Texas.
“At Hugs Cafe, we envision a world where people are recognized for the things they can do, rather than the things they cannot,” said Ruth Thompson, founder of Hugs Cafe Inc. “We are an organization that supports and is supported by our community. We appreciate Marlin Medical Foundation’s willingness to be part of our work.”
“Hugs Cafe does so much more than just provide training and employment opportunities,” said Dave Marlin Edwards, founder of the Marlin Medical Foundation. “They recognize and celebrate individuals for their unique abilities and skills. Being seen and appreciated for who you are is transformational.”
The Marlin Medical Foundation seeks to support nonprofits and ministries in North Texas whose missions align with the foundation’s guiding principles. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis at marlinmedicalfoundation.org.
About Marlin Medical Foundation
The Marlin Medical Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Marlin Medical Solutions, a premier provider of high-quality medical devices, pharmaceuticals, consumables, and equipment in the healthcare industry. The Marlin Medical Foundation was founded by David Marlin Edwards to further his passion for philanthropy and serve as a beacon of light in a dark world.
About Hugs Cafe Inc.
The mission of Hugs Cafe Inc. is to enhance the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through training and employment. To make a donation or view more information about their organization, visit www.hugscafe.org.
Alison Cox
The Power Group
+1 469-620-1055
email us here