EB-5 Affiliate Network Announces New Webinar on Multi-Unit Direct EB-5 Projects
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, will host a free webinar, “Why Investors Should Invest in Multi-Unit Deals at $500k” on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 2:00 PM EDT. The webinar will feature guest panelists Rohit Kapuria, Esq., and Jay Rosen, Esq., both partners at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, LLP. Click here to register for the webinar or to watch a video recording of the webinar after it is streamed.
Following the sunset date of the EB-5 Regional Center Program on June 30, 2021, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is accepting only I-526 petitions for direct EB-5 investments. Additionally, on June 22, 2021, a California magistrate judge invalidated the EB-5 Modernization Rule that came into effect on November 21, 2019. Consequently, the minimum investment amount for projects located in targeted employment areas (TEAs) has returned to $500,000 (the minimum amount for non-TEA projects is $1 million).
To help investors take advantage of the opportunity to make a direct EB-5 investment of $500,000 in a TEA project, the webinar will address several frequently asked questions and provide an overview of the benefits of multi-unit direct EB-5 investments. The following questions will be answered in the webinar:
• Why is a direct EB-5 investment better than a regional center investment?
• How do direct projects create 10 new jobs?
• How can I receive a return on my $500k investment?
• When will my $500k investment be returned?
• How can I evaluate immigration risk in a direct EB-5 project?
• How can I evaluate financial risk in a direct EB-5 project?
• What are multi-unit direct EB-5 investments, and what benefits do they offer?
• Will making a multi-unit direct EB-5 investment diversify my immigration and financial risk?
EB5AN managing partner Sam Silverman noted that there is likely a limited window to invest at $500,000 and encouraged prospective investors to take advantage of this opportunity while it remains available. “Multi-unit EB-5 direct projects are interesting because they limit financial and immigration risk,” said Silverman. “Prospective investors should strongly consider investing in a multi-unit direct EB-5 project before the regional center program is renewed and the EB-5 program’s minimum investment amounts are likely increased.”
Created by the U.S. Congress in 1990, the EB-5 program provides a clear pathway to permanent residency and citizenship. Tens of thousands of families from nearly every country have successfully immigrated by making qualifying investments in U.S. projects and business enterprises. The EB-5 visa is popular among people living abroad and those already working in the United States on nonimmigrant visas.
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm that is trusted by 1,800+ EB-5 investors from 60+ countries. EB5AN works with direct EB-5 and regional center project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments. In addition, we structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr’s Global Immigration and Foreign Investment Practice provides comprehensive services to help businesses and individuals achieve these goals. The firm’s interdisciplinary team of multilingual professionals is experienced in immigration, corporate and securities, real estate, finance, international, and tax matters. Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr works closely with foreign investors, individuals, and businesses ranging in size from start-up companies to multinational corporations.
