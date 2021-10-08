Unified Endpoint Management Market 2021 Global Demand Rise Due to Covid 19 | Expected CAGR 36.2% to 2027

Brandessence Market Research

Unified Endpoint Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Solutions, Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Unified Endpoint Management Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Unified Endpoint Management Market place for the forecast 2019– 2027.

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market is valued at USD 3748.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 32592.5 Million by 2027 with a CAGR of 36.2% over the forecast period.

Scope of The Report:

Unified endpoint management (UEM) is an approach to secure and control desktop computers, laptops, smartphones, and tablets in a coherent manner, connected from a single console. Unified endpoint management typically relies on mobile device management (MDM), application performance indicators (APIs) in desktop and mobile operating systems. Additionally, unified endpoint management is a step beyond traditional mobile device management. As users work remotely from traditional as well as mobile devices, and as the venture incorporates IoT and other new technologies.

Unified endpoint management has evolved to resolve the problems that modern IT departments face while connecting and securing these environments. The extensive approval of cell phones to upgrade the performance of business undertakings has completely changed the IT commitments and specifications for high employee productiveness. Through unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions, clients can command access to various basic business applications on any gadget, in any area, and at any time. These solutions likewise oblige traditional IT services to numerous devices with inconsequential authoritative efforts and high security.

UEM solutions are used to convey one-point access toward all end-points and simultaneously contribute a business-centric approach to enterprise mobility management (EMM) solutions.

The key players in the global Unified Endpoint Management market are,

• VMware

• Microsoft

• IBM

• MobileIron

• BlackBerry

• Citrix Systems

• Ivanti

• Sophos

• SOTI

• Jamf

• Symantec

• CA Technologies

• Cisco Systems

• Zoho

• others

Key Market Segments:

By Type:

• Solutions

• Services

By Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

By Vertical:

• BFSI

• Telecommunication & IT

• Consumer Goods & Retail

• Government & Defense

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Transportation & Logistics

• Automotive

• Others

The regions covered in this global unified endpoint management market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Based on the country level, the market of global unified endpoint management is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the global market size market and estimate the market size for manufacturers, regions segments, product segments and applications (end users). All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.

The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from BrandEssenceResearch and presented in this report.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2027

Chapter 2 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market: Overview And Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market: Swot Analysis

2.7 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market: Pest Analysis

2.8 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Type

2.8.2 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Organization Size

2.8.3 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Vertical

2.8.4 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market

3.1.1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 4 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market: By Type

4.1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Share (%), By Type, 2018

4.2 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Type, 2015 – 2027

4.3 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T1, 2015-2027

4.4 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T2, 2015-2027

4.5 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T3, 2015-2027

4.6 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue Share (%), By Type, 2015 – 2027

4.7 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Type, 2015-2027

Chapter 5 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market: By Organization Size

5.1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Share (%), By Organization Size, 2018

5.2 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Organization Size, 2015 – 2027

5.3 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion), O1, 2015-2027

5.4 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion), O2, 2015-2027

5.5 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion), O3, 2015-2027

5.6 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue Share (%), By Organization Size, 2015 – 2027

5.7 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Organization Size, 2015-2027

Chapter 6 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market: By Vertical

6.1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Share (%), By Vertical, 2018

6.2 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Vertical, 2015 – 2027

6.3 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion), V1, 2015-2027

6.4 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion), V2, 2015-2027

6.5 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion), V3, 2015-2027

6.6 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue Share (%), By Vertical, 2015 – 2027

6.7 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Vertical, 2015-2027

Chapter 7 North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis

7.1 North America Market Snapshot

7.1.1 North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

7.1.2 North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

7.1.3 North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

7.1.4 North America Unified Endpoint Management Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2027

7.1.5 North America Unified Endpoint Management Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Organization Size, 2015-2027

7.1.6 North America Unified Endpoint Management Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Vertical, 2015-2027

Chapter 8 Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis

8.1 Europe Market Snapshot

8.1.1 Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

8.1.2 Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

8.1.3 Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

8.1.4 Europe Unified Endpoint Management Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2027

8.1.5 Europe Unified Endpoint Management Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Organization Size, 2015-2027

8.1.6 Europe Unified Endpoint Management Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Vertical, 2015-2027

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis

9.1 Asia Pacific Market Snapshot

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

9.1.3 Asia Pacific Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

9.1.4 Asia Pacific Unified Endpoint Management Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2027

9.1.5 Asia Pacific Unified Endpoint Management Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Organization Size, 2015-2027

9.1.6 Asia Pacific Unified Endpoint Management Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Vertical, 2015-2027

Chapter 10 Latin America Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis

10.1 Latin America Market Snapshot

10.1.1 Latin America Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

10.1.2 Latin America Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

10.1.3 Latin America Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

10.1.4 Latin America Unified Endpoint Management Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2027

10.1.5 Latin America Unified Endpoint Management Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Organization Size, 2015-2027

10.1.6 Latin America Unified Endpoint Management Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Vertical, 2015-2027

Chapter 11 Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East & Africa Market Snapshot

11.1.1 Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

11.1.2 Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

11.1.3 Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

11.1.4 Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2027

11.1.5 Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Organization Size, 2015-2027

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Vertical, 2015-2027

Chapter 12 Competitive Analysis

12.1 Company 1.

12.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area And Its Competitors

12.1.2 Company 1. Total Company Revenue 2015-2018

12.1.3 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Segment Of Business 2015-2018

12.1.4 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Region 2015-2018

12.1.5 Company 1. Global Unified Endpoint Management Product Category and Description

12.1.6 Company 1. Recent Activity 2015-2019

12.1.7 Main Business/Business Overview

12.1.8 Business Strategy

12.1.9 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Company 2.

12.3 Company 3.

12.4 Company 4

12.5 Company 5

12.6 Company 6

12.7 Company 7

Chapter 13 Market Research Findings & Conclusion

Chapter 14 Research Methodology

14.1 Research Process

14.2 Primary Research

14.3 Secondary Research

14.4 Market Size Estimates

14.5 Forecast Model

14.6 Who is This Report For?

14.7 USP’s of Report

