Automotive Innovations Gains Certification, Joins Dealertrack DMS' Opentrack Third-Party Partner Program
It’s more important than ever for a dealership’s solutions to work together efficiently. Ai, built from the ground up, positively impacts business in real-time when it matters most.”KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Innovations (Ai), an all-in-one solution that allows auto dealers to replace multiple tools, increase profits, and gain real-time visibility into their business, announced today that it has received Opentrack certification and integration with Dealertrack DMS. The Opentrack integration allows bi-directional integration between the Dealertrack DMS and Automotive Innovation’s platform.
— Hoss Devine, Ai CEO & Founder
“Becoming an Opentrack-certified partner allows us to provide our Automotive Innovations and Dealertrack DMS clients a seamless and integrated experience to our all-in-one solution that delivers the data dealers need to make immediate decisions that impact profitability across the entire dealership,” said Hoss Devine, Ai CEO & Founder. “Given today’s fierce competition for sales, it’s more important than ever for a dealership’s solutions to work together efficiently. Ai, built from the ground up, delivers six core dealer products in one single sign-on 360° operating solution at one low price. It positively impacts business in real-time when it matters most.”
Ai was created for car guys by car guys and that is reflected in its ease-of-use and solutions that deliver the data dealers need to make immediate decisions. OpsVision™, Ai’s business intelligence tool provides meaningful insights into the dealer’s primary profit centers, helping dealers to identify profit opportunities in real-time so they can act immediately to positively impact their bottom-line. Ai’s suite of solutions also includes SmartChoice™, an intelligent F&I Menu product, SmartDesk™, an interactive digital menu presentation and e-contracting system, ReconCentral™, a used vehicle reconditioning tool that connects processes to people, DayTracker™, an intelligent scheduling solution that improves the customer experience and brings organization to the customer delivery experience, and Ai University™, an LMS training, certification, and onboarding system that's customizable to the dealer's training philosophy and curriculum.
About Dealertrack
Dealertrack provides industry-leading software solutions that give dealerships, lenders, and partners the confidence to thrive in an ever-changing automotive market. The company’s integrated suite of powerful easy-to-use products and services helps dealerships and their lending partners grow by increasing efficiency and improving decision-making. Dealertrack is part of the Cox Automotive family, a company that is transforming the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses cars. Dealertrack—along with its unmatched network of dealership and lending partners — is improving the car buying experience by embracing the technologies that will shape the future of automotive retail. For more information about Dealertrack, visit www.dealertrack.com.
About Automotive Innovations, Inc.
Based in Kansas City, MO, Automotive Innovations (Ai) is the first omni-solution to provide automotive dealers with an entire spectrum of automotive services on a single sign-on solution (SSO) platform. Created for car guys by car guys who collectively have over a century of retail automotive experience, the all-in-one solution allows dealers to replace and consolidate multiple technology tools and providers resulting in thousands in savings, increase profits, and gain real-time visibility into the major profit centers of sales, F&I, and the service drive.
