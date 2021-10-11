Nabthat’s Website Platform Receives Certification for Honda Dealer Digital Program
Nabthat’s website platform is now available through Honda’s Digital Certified Program
We are excited to be part of the Honda Certified Program and want to thank Honda and our dealer partners for the recognition of our platform and support”SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nabthat, a technology company dedicated to building automotive-centric platforms focused on the consumer experience, today announced that it has been certified as a Honda Digital Solutions (HDS) Website Program Provider. With this certification, Nabthat’s website platform is immediately available to Honda’s approximately 1,000 U.S. dealers.
— Jason Silberberg, Nabthat CEO/Co-Founder
Nabthat’s award-winning website platform offers Honda dealers two options: A Sport Package and a Touring Package. Dealers now have the option to upgrade to a "Beyond Mobile First" platform using best-in-class technology such as Angular, Google's framework, used by leading platforms including YouTube, Gmail, and Apple, among others. It also uses Single Page Application (SPA) technology, employed by Facebook, Airbnb, PayPal, and other top companies.
"We are excited to be part of the Honda Certified Program and want to thank Honda and our dealer partners for the recognition of our platform and support,” said Jason Silberberg, Nabthat CEO/Co-Founder. “Our continued out-of-the-box thinking and approach to a ‘beyond mobile first’ consumer experience has proven to be successful for all our dealers. I believe this is one of the reasons our platform was approved,” Silberberg added.
.
Nabthat studied where the internet experience will be in 5 to 10 years and created a multi-million-dollar automotive website technology platform from the ground up. The websites are focused on customer engagement and journey patterns based on actual user data. The company creates intuitive consumer experiences which increase conversion and interaction in the form of leads, phone calls, and map directions. The recipe of design based on the consumer journey, combined with top-tier technology, is to create a compelling user experience. The platform provides SEO, Merchandising, Finance Application, Trade-In Tool, Entrance Engager, Behavioral Marketing, Exit Interceptor, Nabthat's Analytics Engine, and more.
"Nabthat doesn't constrain functionality with a WordPress platform, we utilize state-of-the-art technology that provides our team, and our dealer partners the ability to build any experience. It gives our dealers the elasticity they need in an everchanging automotive environment,” Silberberg said.
About Nabthat:
Based in Santa Monica, CA, Nabthat is a technology company focused on building consumer-facing products for automotive dealerships utilizing best-of-breed technology and consumer-first UI/UX experiences to create increased engagement across its various platforms. Nabthat websites are responsive journey-based (more than mobile first) platforms built on Google's Angular Framework. The website platform comes standard with SEO, Merchandising, Finance Application, Trade-In Tool, Entrance Engager, Exit Interceptor, and much more. The company believes that building products with the consumer in mind produces the most impactful results. Nabthat's technology is built for the modern dealer.
.
