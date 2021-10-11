Disinfecting Robot & Autonomous Products Company Introduces Flagship AGV, Pull Buddy: Resgreen Group, Stock Symbol: RGGI
RGGI WANDA Disinfecting Robot
Versatile Disinfecting Robots & Autonomous Products Company Announces it's Integrated Flagship AGV, Pull Buddy: Resgreen Group (Stock Symbol: RGGI)
Resgreen Group Inc (OTCMKTS:RGGI)
RGGI has achieved a major milestone in producing a vehicle that has Industrial 4.0 DNA - a practical, intuitive HMI (Human Machine Interface), and a nimble, feature-rich traffic control. Versatile Disinfecting Robots & Autonomous Products Company Announces the Integration Testing Completion of Flagship AGV, Pull Buddy:
Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI
Resgreen Group (Stock Symbol: RGGI)
The Pull Buddy is Ready for Businesses of all types to move Cargo, Parts and Products around the workplace seamlessly:
RGGI announced today the completion of integration testing of its flagship AGV (Automatic Guided Vehicle) product, Pull Buddy.
A modernized and updated version of legacy tried-and-true AGVs, Pull Buddy encompasses Industry 4.0 capabilities, including the integration of various new technologies such as state-of-the-art software and control mechanisms. Alongside the comprehensive suite of complementary material handling products, Pull Buddy is unmatched in the market. The AGV vehicle has a standard payload capacity of 1,000 Kg and a top speed of 5 Km/hr.
With integration testing complete, Pull Buddy will enter into the pilot phase with a large material handling company. Upon successful completion of the pilot study, the AGV vehicle will then progress into the manufacturing phase.
"RGGI has achieved a major milestone in producing a vehicle that has Industrial 4.0 DNA - a practical, intuitive HMI (Human Machine Interface), and a nimble, feature-rich traffic control. Our next step is to pilot Pull Buddy with a Material Handling Company and unveil it at the upcoming Assembly Show in Chicago, Illinois at the end of October," says Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI
Robotic Systems Developer with Years of Experience and Success.
Wanda Disinfecting Robot System Sterilizes Facilities with UV Light.
Latest Version WandaSA Self Driving Robot Completes Test Pilot.
Relocation of Manufacturing to New and More Extensive Facility.
Targeting Government Sector for Increased Application on Wanda Units.
Acquisition of State-of-the-Art Navigation Technology from Netherlands.
Resgreen Group International, Inc. (OTC: RGGI) develops AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) and AGVs (automatic guided vehicles) for the manufacturing industry. RGGI is using certain Know-how and Intellectual Property (IP) that it possesses and looks to acquire and develop components for material handling logistics and certain Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) and mobile technologies. RGGI management has years of professional engineering experience in this space and plans to remain focused and highly motivated to execute on its business strategy to develop certain Automatic Guided Transports including AGV / AGC and Mobile COBOT.
RGGI has hard-earned tacit knowledge in the design and use of automated guided vehicles. From hardware engineering, software development, and intellectual property management, RGGI has the resources to help your automated and robotics initiatives. RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems.
The RGGI Wanda SD operates by emitting antimicrobial UVC light and Ozone to break down the DNA and RNA in dangerous pathogens rendering them harmless. UVC light and Ozone do not leave behind harsh chemicals or residues making them safe alternatives in the food service industry. Implementing proper sanitization procedures are key in the safe re-opening of businesses. The mobile vehicle broadcasts a verbal message when the sanitization process is complete. Several safety sensors allow Wanda SD to detect objects in her path and human presence within close proximity. These safety features prevent risk of human exposure to the UVC light.
Pilot Test of Latest Version WandaSA Self Driving Robot
On July 15th RGGI announced the pilot testing of its latest development, the WandaSA Self Driving, Disinfecting Robot System.
The RGGI WandaSA is able to function autonomously. This allows for reduction in human exposure to UV-C and Ozone while ensuring effective and efficient elimination of 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses. It is a time and cost effective solution for companies looking to streamline their sanitization process.
WandaSA uses LiDAR to create a scanned map of its environment, an Intel depth camera to create a 3D point cloud of objects in front of it, and IMU (inertial measurement unit) data to keep track of its location, navigate between points, and save locations. Once the routes are created, the robot moves autonomously along a path without requiring human interaction.
Utilizing the same 17"x17" WandaSD original size and body type allows WandaSA to navigate through smaller areas with ease. WandaSA is equipped with color and infrared sensors that create two viewable camera feeds. The RGGI Wanda App allows for the viewing of the map, the creation of routes by adding points along the way, and the ability to save location names.
Relocation of Production and Manufacturing Facility to Shelby Township, Michigan
On June 3rd RGGI announced the relocation of its manufacturing and production headquarters to Shelby Township, Michigan.
RGGI has moved to a larger facility to meet the increasing needs and demands of rapid development and fabrication of current and future products. Working in close proximity with a vital supplier, Atlantic Precision Products, RGGI is able to add a new level of quality, efficiency, and momentum to the growth, development and assembly processes. The move opens up incredible opportunities for RGGI and solidifies the JIT (Just-In-Time) delivery process.
Multi-Unit Wanda SD Purchase Order to Food Service Industry
On May 27th RGGI announced a lease purchase of several Wanda SD units to Villa Penna Banquet Hall located in Sterling Heights, Michigan. The RGGI Wanda SD will add an excellent layer of protection to indoor social events ranging from weddings to graduation parties and summer get-togethers to holiday gatherings.
In the food service industry, proper sanitizing procedures are crucial in providing a healthy and safe atmosphere for employees and customers. Among banquet halls and within the food service industry, Wanda SD is key in adding an extra layer of protection against dangerous pathogens.
RGGI Collaborates with Controltrix to Implement Artificial Intelligence SLAM Guidance for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)
On May 25th RGGI announced a development agreement with Controltrix, located in Bangalore, India, that specializes in embedded firmware for various controls schemes.
Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology will allow RGGI AMRs and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) to navigate around a facility without magnetic tape, wires or reflectors. SLAM mapping uses cost effective camera technology and current Artificial Intelligence (AI) to build a map of the robot's surroundings in real time. These maps are then used by the robotic vehicle to navigate autonomously in a facility, avoiding obstacles in its path.
Controltrix and RGGI SLAM guidance technology is a cost-effective solution that is easy to install without the need to modify the facility’s floors or walls. The RGGI Atlas AMR is the company’s first vehicle to feature SLAM guidance.
RGGI Delivers Wanda SD to Atlantic Precision Products of Michigan
On May 18th RGGI announced the delivery of Wanda SD to Atlantic Precision Products, an injection molding company located in Shelby Township, Michigan. “In further efforts to maintain a safe workspace for our employees, Atlantic Precision Products has taken additional steps by implementing Wanda SD’s highly effective sanitizing effects,” stated Rodger Cherry, COO of Atlantic Precision Products.
RGGI Targets Government Sector with Highly Effective Disinfectant Robot
On April 6th RGGI announced the company is targeting the government and public service sector with its unique, proven effective disinfecting robot. RGGI has created a direct mail campaign currently focusing on school superintendents in six states experiencing a resurgence in covid cases including Michigan with the idea of providing each of them a public health solution to properly disinfecting and sterilizing their schools for students and teachers alike.
RGGI also announced they are in the final stages with a major Sheriff’s office in South Florida to purchase the company’s WandaSD disinfecting robot unit due to the rising need for increased measures to combat the effects of dangerous pathogens. The sanitizing effects of Wanda SD has been proven an effective tool since Wanda SD features lamps on top and underneath the vehicle that emit 253.7 nm Ultraviolet-C (UVC) light that kills 99.9% of pathogens in the air and on surfaces, including two coronaviruses similar to COVID-19: SARS-CoV-1 and MERS-CoV, according to the IUVA.
RGGI offers a number of highly effective solutions to schools, law enforcement, hospitals, businesses and more when it comes to seeking a significant impact on eliminating infecting agents and germs. The RGGI Pull Buddy is an Autonomous Mobile Robot which besides moving loads up to 2,000 pounds can be equipped with large number if UV-C array’s to cover assembly locations and warehouse facilities.
RGGI Announces Second Successful Pilot Project for Wanda SD Mobile Sanitization Robot at New Hope Tabernacle in Detroit
On March 22nd RGGI announced a second pilot project testing the mobile sanitization robot, Wanda SD, at New Hope Tabernacle in Detroit, Michigan has been a success. The New Hope Tabernacle's Wanda SD unit includes and emits sanitizing agents UV-C light and Ozone.
Including the RGGI Wanda SD's UV-C and Ozone-emitting properties into a cleaning and disinfecting routine allows parishioners to return to their places of worship safely and with confidence. The UV-C light neutralizes dangerous pathogens located on surfaces, in water and air. Ozone has an added effect of disinfecting areas the UV-C light cannot directly reach, including high ceilings found in many houses of worship.
Wanda SD's mobility feature allows for the robot to be directed to a designated area via a smart device before beginning the sanitization process. The robust, but compact nature of this RGGI robot allows for the maneuverability within tighter spaces, ensuring proper disinfection.
Acquisition of State-of-the-Art Navigation Technology from Netherlands Company, Accerion
On March 18th RGGI announced their industry-changing Atlas mobile robot to be outfitted with cutting edge SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) technology purchased from the Netherlands-based company, Accerion.
The RGGI Atlas was developed to meet the demanding needs of the industrial sector. One model is able to tow up to 5,000 pounds, with a unit load capacity of 2,500 pounds. A second model can tow up to 2,500 pounds, with a 1,250-pound unit load capacity. Atlas is operated using 5G communications. Android or iOS applications are used when in manual mode, and Wi-Fi in automatic mode.
Triton is a small interface containing the state-of-the-art SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) navigation technology greatly enhancing Atlas's functionality while maintaining the cost efficient status for the consumer. Triton provides high precision positioning data to the mobile vehicle. It is able to directly and effectively interact with Atlas's communication applications allowing it to move throughout facilities and warehouses seamlessly.
Successful Pilot Project Leads to Sale of More Wanda SD Mobile Sanitization Robots to Travelodge of Elkhart, Indiana
On March 11th RGGI announced its international pilot project for testing the mobile sanitization robot, Wanda SD, has proven to be a massive success. As a result of Wanda SD's ease of use, mobile capabilities, and cost effectiveness, Travelodge of Elkhart, Indiana has purchased two additional disinfecting robots for its hotel. As a subsidiary of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Travelodge of Elkhart, Indiana is embracing the hotel chain's Count on UsSM campaign by including Wanda SD in their cleaning routine. The sanitizing robot confirms the Travelodge of Wyndham's dedication to protecting its staff and visitors.
For more information on Resgreen Group International, Inc. (OTC: RGGI) visit: http://www.resgreenint.com/
