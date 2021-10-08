Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by business segment Roots Analysis logo

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2021-2030

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing demand for small molecules, the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the next decade.



Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry. Amongst other elements, the report features:

 A detailed overview of the overall market landscape, featuring an elaborate list of over 450 active CMOs engaged in this domain, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location of CMOs, type of business segment (active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates and finished dosage formulations (FDFs)), type of API(s) manufactured (complex, generic and sterile), type of FDF(s) offered (oral solids, liquids / semi-solids, injectables, inhalation and others), type of service(s) offered, type of primary packaging form (blister, tubes, vial / cartridge, ampoule, sachets / pouches / bags, inhalers / nasal sprays, glass / plastic / dropper bottles, pre-filled syringes / autoinjectors), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and specific location of manufacturing facilities (country-wise).

 A detailed analysis of various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the trend in number of companies acquired and geographical distribution of the activity, during the period 2017-2021. Further, it highlights the relationship between deal multiples (based on revenues), number of employees and experience of the acquired firm.

 A detailed analysis of the recent expansions (since 2017) undertaken by various service providers in order to augment their respective pharmaceutical contract manufacturing service portfolios, based on a several relevant parameters, such as year of expansion, purpose of expansion (capability expansion, capacity expansion, facility expansion, new facility), type of business segment (API(s), FDF(s)), capital invested, scale of operation (clinical, commercial), type of service(s) offered (formulation, manufacturing, packaging), geographical location of facility, and most active players (in terms of number of instances).

 An estimate of the global, installed capacity for the manufacturing of small-molecule drugs, based on information provided by various industry stakeholders in the public domain. It also features distribution of the available capacity on the basis of scale of operation (clinical and commercial), company size (small, mid-sized and large firms) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific).

 Informed estimates of the annual clinical and commercial demand for small molecule drugs, across key geographical regions.

 A detailed analysis of pharmaceutical contract manufacturing service providers’ capabilities in different regions, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of business segment, type of service(s) offered and type of packaging form.

 A detailed analysis of various pharmaceutical contract manufacturing service providers featuring schematic representations, including [A] a heat map analysis, highlighting the distribution of integrated contract service providers (companies offering manufacturing services for both small and large molecules), on the basis of location of their headquarters, year of establishment and number of employees, [B] a geographical landscape analysis, highlighting CMOs that have a wide geographical reach, on the basis of their presence (manufacturing facilities) across various regions, and [C] a grid representation, highlighting the global and regional trend of API and FDF outsourcing services, based on the location of headquarters of the company, number of employees, type of business segment, type of service(s) offered and scale of operation.

 A detailed discussion on various guidelines laid down by major regulatory bodies, across different countries, featuring an elaborative assessment of over 450 CMOs engaged in this domain, along with information on their operational approvals, certifications received, and relative popularity of the key regulatory body. Additionally, the chapter features an insightful multi-dimensional bubble analysis, presenting a comparison of the current regulatory scenario in key geographies.

 Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in offering pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on its financial performance (if available), service(s) portfolio, manufacturing facilities and capabilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

 A case study highlighting a comparison of the key characteristics of large and small molecule drugs, along with information on the steps involved in their respective manufacturing processes.

 A qualitative analysis highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by pharmaceutical drug developers, while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO.

 A detailed analysis capturing the key parameters and trends that are likely to influence the future of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, under an elaborate SWOT framework. Further, it presents a schematic Harvey ball analysis highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall pharmaceutical industry.

 A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below):

 Type of Business Segment

 API

 FDF

 Type of API Manufactured

 Generics

 Originator

 Type of FDF Offered

 Oral Solids

 Parenteral

 Others

 Scale of Operation

 Clinical

 Commercial

 Type of Packaging Form Offered

 Bottles

 Blisters

 Injectables

 Others

 Type of End-User

 Small

 Mid-sized

 Large

 Region

 North America

 Europe

 Asia-Pacific

 Latin America

 Middle East and North Africa

Key companies covered in the report

 AMRI Global

 Altasciences

 Cambrex

 Catalent

 DPT Laboratories

 Thermo Fisher Scientific

 Aenova Group

 Almac Group

 Corden Pharma

 Fresenius Kabi

 Glatt

 Hovione

 Recipharm

 Siegfried

 CMIC Group

 Nectar Lifesciences

 Syngene

 WuXi AppTec

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/pharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market/191.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

