Suspect Sought in an Attempt to Commit Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment Offense: 1100 Block of First Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Attempt to Commit Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in the 1100 Block of First Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:26 am, the suspect approached a store employee at the listed the location. The suspect demanded US currency and threatened the victim. The victim did not comply. The suspect did not obtain property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.