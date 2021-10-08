Inspiring Entrepreneur and Digital Magazine Editor Sharri Harmel to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharri Harmel is a woman who grasps that a woman has many dimensions. She has had multiple roles in her lifetime from mother to executive coach. She also has numerous passions including travel, business, design, and personal growth. Sharri has traveled often and spends part of each year in Paris. She is a vanguard of using podcasts to educate and inspire people, particularly other women, and recently founded a new magazine for women.

The one thing Sharri is steadfast about, is that age should never define a woman’s capability, or stop her from exploring new possibilities. Sharri’s latest venture is a digital magazine that connects it all for her, and likely will inspire other women to do so too. Extraordinary Women is a magazine that profiles different women we would find captivating: the artist, the blogger, the corporate leader, the style setter to name a few.

“When we learn about someone else’s life, it can inspire us to do the same. To try something new, to connect with your true self, to live with intense passion and focus.” This is true for Sharri, past clients and newly profiled women, and even other entrepreneurs (like Bobbi Brown and Jo Malone) that Sharri considers role models.

Sharri put other interests aside so that she could focus on building this digital publication, choosing digital to make the magazine affordable for more women as well as a readership comprised of women on the go.

Sharri says this magazine is for women who need to spend time re-connecting and re-energizing themselves. So, they can grab a cup of tea, find a chair, and read about women like themselves—women who have diverse interests related to their life, family, and career; are fans of classic culture; women on a mission to make things happen. Each quarterly issue includes articles on style, the business of art, home matters, book suggestions, and a recipe or two. But the foundation of the magazine is the stories of extraordinary women who will inspire readers to be who they were meant to be. Why Paris? Sharri says “I like the woman I am when I’m in Paris,” It’s historic, beautiful and inspiring to live as the original I was born to be. We should always be original, never copies.”

Hear more of Sharri’s wisdom and get a closer look at Extraordinary Women magazine and the people it profiles when you listen to her show.

Close Up Radio will feature Sharri Harmel in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, October 12th at 1:00pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

To learn more about Sharri and her new magazine, visit: www.extraordinarywomenmagazine.com