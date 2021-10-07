Submit Release
Homicide: 600 Block of Parkland Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in the 600 block of Parkland Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 7:25 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. The suspect was apprehended at the scene by responding officers.

 

The decedent has been identified as 41 year-old Talaya Wright, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, 29 year-old Waynice Ellis, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

 

 

