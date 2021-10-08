Monique Pelland of Espace IMAGINE to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you’re a business owner, manager, or CEO you have the responsibility of guiding and inspiring your team to create a highly successful work environment. Being an effective leader requires strong skills to interact positively and build efficient, independent, and collaborative teams. If you’re seeking to develop your leadership skills and your team synergy then investing in a highly qualified Coach is one of your best options in an ever -changing world.

Monique Pelland is a top-notch Coach dedicated to Leadership development for either individuals or teams to maximize wellbeing and performance. She focusses on helping organization building a culture of “we” rather than a culture of “me.”

“As a coach, I encourage my clients to make more conscious decisions. I help them create a clear vision, increase self-confidence, improve interpersonal relationship, and communication skills to create a happy and healthy environment for their team. Coaching focuses on listening and asking probing questions so clients can open up new perspectives and find their own solutions, strategies, and an action plan for getting results.”

Monique is a believer that leadership doesn’t belong only to top management every individual in an organization has the potential to become a leader and influence the team regardless of their position. This can be even more powerful for the company’s overall success.

As an entrepreneur and team leader in the fashion industry for over 30 years, Monique has always been passionate about the humanistic part of her work and the personal growth and fulfillment of her team. She has learned that higher levels of happiness of employees affects company performance positively. In 2014, after she and her partners sold the company, she decided to step out of her VP role and enter the world of coaching. In 2017 Espace IMAGINE was created as a coaching and leadership firm that help organizations and leaders to unleash the potential of people and establish a powerful and efficient team to increase the performance and achieve results with respect, harmony, and collaboration.

“Through my own personal journey and experience I have a unique edge and ability to coach others to be more open minded and respect diversity among their team. Understanding how distinctive we are with our own values has helped me hone my coaching skills so I can help my clients reach their objectives. and generate positive impact wherever they go.”

Monique’s empowering coaching approach is based on three factors: Evolution, which develops emotional intelligence and leadership skills, Collaboration to enhance team synergy, and Contribution which builds a stimulating, empowering work environment.

“I aspire to live in an inspiring and optimistic world where everybody’s well-being has an important place in our organizations. Whether you are a CEO or employee you can imagine the possibilities and bring all your dreams to fruition. You will dramatically leverage your existing strengths to achieve all you want and I’m passionate about helping you along on your journey.”

