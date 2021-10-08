Westbound I-10 restricted tonight (Oct. 7) between Elliot and Baseline roads

PHOENIX – Westbound Interstate 10 will be narrowed to one lane between Elliot and Baseline roads tonight (Thursday night) for pavement repair work. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following overnight restriction is in place:

Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Elliot and Baseline roads from 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, to 4 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8. The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Ray and Elliot roads and westbound off-ramps at Warner and Baseline roads also will be closed.

Alternate routes include exiting westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and using northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 to reach westbound I-10 beyond tonight’s restriction.

Local drivers who decide to use westbound I-10 will be able to use the on-ramps at Chandler Boulevard, or Warner and Baseline roads. The westbound I-10 exit ramps at Chandler Boulevard, Ray Road and Elliot Road will be open to traffic. Slow moving traffic should be expected.