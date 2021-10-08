Chief Justice Appoints District Court Judge

HONOLULU – Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald today appointed Kimberly B.M. Taniyama to fill a judicial position in the District Court of the Third Circuit.

Taniyama currently serves as a District Court Per Diem Judge in Kona, and has been with the Law Office of Kimberly B. Taniyama since 2017, representing clients in a wide range of cases in the circuit and family courts. Prior to starting her own practice, she served as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in Hawaii County for 19 years.

Taniyama has held leadership roles in the West Hawaii Bar Association, serves as an arbitrator with the Court Annexed Arbitration Program, and volunteers with the Third Circuit’s Self-Help Center. She has also volunteered with We the People at Kealakehe and Konawaena high schools, Lawyers in the Classroom, Junior Judges, Mock Trial at Konawaena High School, and the Judiciary’s Courts in the Community program.

Taniyama received the Hawaii State Bar Association Government Lawyers Section 2016 Pro Bono Legal Service Award.

She is also active in the community with organizations such as Kona Crime Prevention Committee, and Friends of the Libraries.

Taniyama graduated from the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1997. She earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in English Writing and Biology from Loyola Marymount University.

The Chief Justice made his appointment from the nomination list that was presented to him by the Judicial Selection Commission on September 13, 2021. The appointment of Taniyama is subject to Senate confirmation.