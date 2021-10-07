Submit Release
College accreditation courses for disadvantaged adults

Description: Commerce initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from organizations interested in participating in a program to provide college accredited courses through alternative methods to disadvantaged adults with the intent of engaging these individuals in further education to increase their lifelong wage potential.

Customer reference number: RFP NO. 10072021CA

Response due date: November 8, 2021, 11:59PM Pacific Time

Expected time period for contract: December 20, 2021 through June 30, 2023

Link to WA State Dept. of Enterprise’s Washington Electronic Business Solution (WEBS): https://pr-webs-vendor.des.wa.gov/

Point of Contact (RFP Coordinator): Angie Hong, RFA Coordinator, angie.hong@commerce.wa.gov

Download RFP (PDF)

