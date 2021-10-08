Delaware Avenue Lane Closure Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Delaware Avenue will be reduced to a single with flagging between Venango Street and Tioga Street in Philadelphia on Wednesday, October 13, and Thursday, October 14, from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM, for road reconstruction along the waterfront in Port Richmond, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work zone because delays are expected. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

Crews will be placing concrete on the southbound side of Delaware Avenue as part of the $31.2 million Interstate 95/Section AF2 project to reconstruct and improve sections of Delaware, Allegheny and Castor avenues to enhance traffic movement on surface streets in the vicinity of the I-95 Allegheny/Castor Avenue Interchange.

For more information, visit the I-95 Revive project website.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

