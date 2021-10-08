HodlADA: The Future Looks Bright for Crypto Start-up with High ADA Rewards on the Binance Smart Chain
HodlADA is Trading Live Now on Decentralized Exchange, PancakeSwap!
Powered by a finely tuned contract, and a healthy dose of innovation, HodlADA is a frictionless yield token which rewards holders in ADA. HodlADA has been creating waves in the Binance Smart Chain DeFi space, having already listed on CoinGecko whilst having a vibrant community behind it. Admittedly reward tokens are nothing new in the altcoin space. However, most of them lack an integral function that piques investors' interest - generating actual profitable returns. While many of those reward coins come and go, HodlADA’s consistent performance and rewards for holders mean it has become firmly rooted in the community, and it is here to stay.
ADA Rewards and Ecosystem
HodlADA tokemonics works by taking a tax fee on every transaction. 6% of each buy fee and 8% of each sell fee is redistributed to every wallet that holds $HADA on a percentage basis. Each holder will secure a generous passive income in the form of ADA.
Aside from laying the grounds for an innovative and realistic roadmap HodlADA is also a community-driven project, reflecting not only $ADA rewards but also the ethical status of their project and long-term goals. The developer and team have worked tirelessly to build a community of investors on the long-term future of the project, enjoying a passive income from their hold, whilst being involved in the development of their web presence and advertising strategies. The team have proven they do not shy away from a challenge, so be prepared to see new features added to their Ecosystem as they go alongside a Staking Vault, Lottery Dapp, Merchandise store and incredible custom NFTs.
Revolutionary NFT Implementation - HodlADA Collectibles with tax free incentives
Perhaps one of the most innovative aspects of HodlADA aside from its smart tokenomics is the incorporation of NFTs into its ecosystem. The project will launch its own range of NFT collectible with an added Tax-Free incentive. The release of these NFT’s is imminent and more importantly they can be used to buy $HADA without a tax fee. Incorporating a limitation of 10BNB max buy they will now evolve the business further by giving people a chance to own their very own NFT whilst they contribute to the ecosystem.
Tell me about the Boardroom?
10 holders, 2 holders from each HODL coin (HodlADA, HodlBTC, HodlETH, HodlBNB & HodlBUSD) have a chance to sit on the Board to discuss company-wide policies or issues. The board of directors determine the overall business strategy of the company. This will give you a chance to have your voice heard, make business connections, elevate status and ultimately make a real difference. Only investors who have not sold are eligible. Cut off time is 11:59pm on the last day of the month.
HodlADA Future Plans
After a very successful launch of the HodlADA token, website, and marketing campaigns, the subsequent project phases look promising. The Crypto Company has already been listed on CoinGecko and with CoinMarketCap being imminent, the team now has their sights firmly set on expanding their Ecosystem. These profitable future endeavours include:-
Staking
Staking vaults are in development where holders will be rewarded for locking their tokens for a period of time.
Lottery DAPP
Customers will have the opportunity to purchase a lottery ticket. After 3 days or when the lottery pool is full, the contract will choose one lucky winner at random and reward them with 60% of the lottery pool with the other 40% being burned creating a deflationary mechanism.
With all these futuristic features, and by impressively reaching milestone after milestone, the team has shown they are capable of delivering everything they have set out to achieve.
About HODL Group and the Team
The HODLGroup of companies represent a unique set of tokens of which HodlADA is not only a member but is presented as their flagship project. The HODL Group are presenting this token as part of their 5 token launches. HODL Group of Companies consist of HodlADA, HodlBTC, HodlETH, HodlBNB and HodlBUSD. These coins are designed to give exceptional rewards back to the holders while providing the security and commitment to continuous development. Given their proven commitment and transparency to stakeholders, these are a great long-term investments poised for growth and one you do not want to miss!
