Sol Tigers - Introducing an NFT Artwork Community “Treehouse” Where NFTs Can Be Shared, Fused, and Sold.
Sol Tigers was created as a project we ourselves would want to invest in, giving the most value possible to holders, as well as incredible art. From this vision the Treehouse Metaverse was born.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sol Tigers is launching today, October 8, with a certified CertiK audit and a supply of 7,777 total Tigers at 1 Sol per mint.
Sol Tigers offers two unique opportunities for investors:
A ticket to the members-only Treehouse, which will include the upcoming addition Tigress to the metaverse, a unique deflationary breeding fusion resulting in Tiger Cubs, promotional airdrops, giveaways, and more.
1% of all initial sales will be donated to tiger conservation and 50% of secondary market royalties will be redistributed to all holders.
Sol Tigers will list on secondary marketplace Digital Eyes. Every two weeks a snapshot will be taken with 50% of royalties redistributed in Sol to all Tiger holders. Two weeks after the initial mint of Tigers, the Treehouse Metaverse will introduce the Tigress NFT. Breeding fusion mechanics that combine and burn a Tiger and Tigress will result in a Tiger Cub with a combination of traits from the original two parents. We are also considering the addition of “Tiger Balm” which, when combined with a Tiger Cub, will result in a mutant. Treehouse members will also be promoting tiger conservation in addition to getting a return on initial investment.
Discord: https://discord.gg/tsqS7bUVm6
Website: https://www.soltigers.art/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SolTigersNFT
"We are a team of crypto and NFT enthusiasts that have extensive experience in the space. Tigers was created as a project we ourselves would want to invest in, giving the most value possible to holders, as well as incredible art. From this vision the Treehouse Metaverse was born." - The Tigers Team
