FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 1, 2021

Contact: Michael Kroll krollm2@michigan.gov Cell: 517-285-9734

Inaugural Michigan Military & Veterans Gala to Recognize Service Members and Veterans

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan will hold its inaugural Military & Veterans Gala on Nov. 6, a formal event designed to celebrate Michigan's National Guard members, our state's veterans and advocates who support both groups.

The gala is held in conjunction with the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs' annual leadership conference at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township. The gala will allow those attending the conference to join with members of the public in celebration and recognition of our current and past service members.

"We are excited to be hosting this inaugural event which is a recognition of the significant contribution the Michigan National Guard and our state's veterans have had in our efforts to defend the homeland and support so many aspects of our daily lives here in Michigan," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Zaneta Adams, director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, said the gala presents a great opportunity to celebrate Michigan veterans leading up to Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

"It's important to recognize and honor our veterans for their sacrifice to our country," Adams said. "This inaugural event brings together members of the military and veteran communities to showcase and celebrate our 'member for life' philosophy here in Michigan."

In addition to music, dancing and food, the night will include the presentation of awards in ten categories including Veteran-Friendly Volunteer of the Year, Educational Veteran Advocate of the Year and Warrior Citizen of the Year, which honors a National Guard member.

Tickets are $50 and the event is open to the public. To accommodate the clearance process, all tickets must be purchased by Oct. 15. Please note that this is an adults-only event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/MIGala21.