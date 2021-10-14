Resilience Series begins it's International Debut from Calgary, AB, on Tuesday, November 2nd at the dazzling Hotel Arts!

Kim Hayden presents the Resilient Women in Business Conference, Tuesday, November 2nd, Hotel Arts Nathalie Plamondon-Thomas, Conference Speaker, Founder, Think Yourself Academy Resilient Women in Business Conference Speaker, Kristen Fenrick, Founder, Klearly Kristen, Inc.

Resilience Series founded by local philanthropist and businesswomen Kim Hayden brings internationally recognized speakers to the stage for this day-long event.

Everyone needs to know that they can make it, to know that they can push past their obstacles and succeed!” — Kim Hayden

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building a profitable and successful business beyond 2021 requires something new. In order to grow, you must expand your authority and reach beyond your front door. The Resilience Series Founded by local businesswomen and philanthropist, Kim Hayden, is this platform. "Creating a stage and giving women the opportunity to expand their reach while giving our audiences the opportunity to hear from others that have faced insurmountable challenges and odds on their way to success is the reason why I do what I do. Everyone needs to know that they can make it, no matter where they grew up or what things have happened in their lives, it's imperative for people to know that they can make it, that they can succeed," says Kim.The Resilience Series is a series of in-person and virtual events aimed at helping individuals to overcome obstacles. It's a collective of like-minded women, coming together to learn and share while supporting each other."Expanding and growing is about developing your network and aligning yourself with others with similar values, ambitions, and goals. It's also about digging deeper into your own internal psyche to really understand who you are, getting rid of any negative self-talk trying to sabotage you on your way," says Nathalie Plamondon-Thomas, Founder of the popular Think Yourself Academy and conference speaker.Over the last few years, many business owners have become resilient out of necessity. Others have learned how to tap into this valuable resource to grow, build and scale their brands. The Resilience Series is about these stories. The stories of success amongst various obstacles and trials."Future-proofing your business is imperative in today's technology-driven world. says, American businesswoman, Kristen Fenrick, Founder of Klearly Kristen, Inc. and part of the line-up of international speakers. "Women are making such an impact in the business world. We, as women, will be vital to the rebound and viability of the North American economy. It is no better time than today to start, grow or scale your business."By tapping into the international business insights shared by local and international speakers, the amazing stories of resilience will guarantee that you walk away motivated with new strategies and ideas. Don’t miss your chance to attend the Resilient Women in Business Conference on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM at the Hotel Arts.

Kim Hayden Resilience Series Debuts, Tuesday, November 2nd at the spectacular Hotel Arts in Calgary AB. Don't miss this much anticipated event this fall!