3rd Event in the Resilience Series to Kickoff this week

Mom Sells House Event, May 13th at 10 am EST

Need creative ideas on how to maximize your summer earnings with kids at home? Six and Seven Figure Real Estate Pros, show you how!

The goal is to be present. Whether it’s standing up on a stage addressing a crowd or playing peek-a-boo with the kids, it's about being there.” — Kim Hayden

USA, May 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calling all Women Realtors, The 3rd event in the Resilience Series begins this Thursday at 10 am. Award-winning TV Host and Realtor Kim Hayden with her amazing team are back again sharing highlights, tips, and insights to make your summer selling season come alive.As the host of five seasons of Kim’s Kitchen, two seasons of Homes and Lifestyles Canada, and a red carpet host at the Banff World Media Festival, Kim has had the pleasure of being a Hollywood insider as well as an everyday mom . "Working, earning an income, and being present are all important aspects of being a mompreneur. One cannot take precedent over another, it's all about channeling your focus where it needs to be."This month's event will highlight Realtors Karen Cooper, Collette McDonald, and Nicole Briggs. These realtor mompreneurs know the art of handling a career with the demands of family and motherhood. If you are looking for creative ideas on how to maximize your summer earning possibilities, even while the kids are at home, these Six and Seven Figure Real Estate Pros will teach you how.The Resilience Series is a platform meant to help women overcome adversity. Kim says, " I began working as a chapter leader with KNOW, an international networking group for women in business. As part of my role, I met with hundreds of women running businesses. They all had these amazing stories of triumph, obstacles, challenges, perseverance, and resilience. I realized there are numerous people out there that don’t have the support, the confidence, the experience, and so forth to achieve their goals, and yet they continue on. I wanted to bring these two together - to share the stories and experiences with those that need to hear them.From there, I started the Resilient Series - a series of books, speaking events, summits, courses, and mentorship aimed primarily at women in business. I love speaking with and hearing the stories of triumphant women making their way in this world. My current focus is on sharing stories of resilience in business and offering inspiration for others to do the same.""We have events going on all year. Our event this Thursday is focused on mom. We want to give moms the opportunity to learn how to make money in real estate while still being the best they can be for their families.To find out more information and to connect with this group visit our team visit our website at www.resilientseries.club

Mom Sells Houses, Resilience Series 2021