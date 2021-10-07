ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 8-11) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Scheduled closures or lane restrictions will be limited along Phoenix area freeways this weekend (Oct. 8-11), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) c losed between State Route 51 and Cave Creek Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 11) for widening project. Northbound SR 51 ramp to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 64th and 56th streets and Tatum Boulevard closed. DETOUR : Westbound Loop 101 traffic can detour south on SR 51 and use westbound Union Hills Drive to northbound Cave Creek Road to reach Loop 101. Expect heavy traffic. East Valley drivers also can consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area to westbound I-10 and northbound I-17 in Phoenix to avoid the Loop 101 closure.

(Pima Freeway) c in north Phoenix (Oct. 11) for widening project. : Westbound Loop 101 traffic can detour south on SR 51 and use westbound Union Hills Drive to northbound Cave Creek Road to reach Loop 101. Expect heavy traffic. East Valley drivers also can consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area to westbound I-10 and northbound I-17 in Phoenix to avoid the Loop 101 closure. Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between Verrado Way and State Route 85 in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 9), from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 10) and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 11) for widening project. DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones.

in Buckeye (Oct. 9), (Oct. 10) (Oct. 11) for widening project. : Please allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones. Eastbound Thunderbird Road closed at I-17 until 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 11) for storm drain construction. Note: This closure of eastbound Thunderbird Road is already in place (started last weekend). DETOUR: Alternate routes include Peoria Avenue or Cactus and Greenway roads.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.