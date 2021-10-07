Exclusive Press Passes for Incubator Program to Meet Your Future Self
Prototype Your Dreams into Reality
Being able to bring something into the world that I truly believe will make a difference will mean so much to me because I can help society in a visceral way.”LOS ANGLEES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In utilizing these transformative times to reimagine our individual purposes, The Future Self Institute invites members of the press to register for a Golden Ticket to experience their full 8-week long virtual Incubator program. This personal and spiritual development program is designed to accelerate your dreams and those of your audiences. With a Golden Ticket, you will also have access to interviews with founder Peter Oppermann and notable participants. Inquiries must be made by October 17th, 2021.
— actress, writer, and Incubator participant Isabel Durant
You are also invited to experience the opening ceremony, with or without participating in the full program, which takes place on Sunday, October 10th at 10 AM PT. This ceremony will include an introduction to the program from Peter Oppermann and guest speakers including Teresa Collins, Founder of the Global Coherence Pulse, William Close, Founder of The Earth Harp Collective, as well as mentors and graduates of FSI’s previous Incubator Programs.
The program is built upon the Future Self Method, a proven framework grounded in the latest research in neuroscience, quantum physics and ancient wisdom traditions. Led by luminaries and Institute faculty members, participants will have the chance to meet their future selves and tap into their full potential to achieve their dreams.
REGISTER HERE: http://futureselfinstitute.com/
Learn more: Set up a direct call with the founder and FSI team.
General scholarships are also available for members of your audience, providing financial assistance of 50-100% of the full tuition to attend the FSI program. 25 scholarship candidates will be selected by the Institute's Dream Council for their demonstrated fit within the Institute’s overall mission and vision to catalyze change in the world that goes beyond the self and has a positive impact on the world we live in. Scholarship and general applications for the October 2021 program are open now.
About The Future Self Institute
The Future Self Institute is a catalyst to engineer change for good, a safe space and experiential accelerator, dedicated to developing new pathways to the future. We are on a mission to introduce pioneers and change makers to their Future Self, so that we can prototype our dreams into reality. An experiential accelerator for our dreams, the Future Self Institute’s Incubator Program is a membership and learning program that provides a much-needed upgrade to our personal operating systems.
