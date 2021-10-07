Submit Release
News Search

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,178 in the last 365 days.

2021-10-07 10:27:20.167 $100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold at St. Louis Midwest Petroleum

2021-10-07 10:27:20.167

Story Photo

A St. Louis Midwest Petroleum station, located at 8729 Jennings Station Road, sold a “Super Crossword Tripler” Scratchers ticket that contained one of the game’s top prizes of $100,000. 

A St. Louis resident claimed the prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on Sept. 21, making her the fourth person to claim one of the seven top prizes offered in the game. 

Super Crossword Tripler” is a $5 ticket with over $8 million in unclaimed prizes, including three more top prizes of $100,000 and two $30,000 prizes.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.   

You just read:

2021-10-07 10:27:20.167 $100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold at St. Louis Midwest Petroleum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.