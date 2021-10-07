2021-10-07 10:27:20.167 $100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold at St. Louis Midwest Petroleum

2021-10-07 10:27:20.167

A St. Louis Midwest Petroleum station, located at 8729 Jennings Station Road, sold a “Super Crossword Tripler” Scratchers ticket that contained one of the game’s top prizes of $100,000.

A St. Louis resident claimed the prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on Sept. 21, making her the fourth person to claim one of the seven top prizes offered in the game.

“Super Crossword Tripler” is a $5 ticket with over $8 million in unclaimed prizes, including three more top prizes of $100,000 and two $30,000 prizes.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.