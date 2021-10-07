Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,178 in the last 365 days.

2021-10-07 16:00:50.587 $77,777 Scratchers Prize Won in Howell County

2021-10-07 16:00:50.587

Story Photo

A $77,777 top prize has been claimed on a Missouri Lottery “Silver 7s” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was sold at Snappy Mart, 600 S. Harris St., in Willow Springs.

A Howell County resident claimed the prize at the Lottery’s Springfield regional office on Sept. 30.

“Silver 7s” is a $5 game with more than $5.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $77,777.

In FY21, players in Howell County won more than $8.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $791,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

You just read:

2021-10-07 16:00:50.587 $77,777 Scratchers Prize Won in Howell County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.