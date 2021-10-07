2021-10-07 16:00:50.587 $77,777 Scratchers Prize Won in Howell County

2021-10-07 16:00:50.587

A $77,777 top prize has been claimed on a Missouri Lottery “Silver 7s” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was sold at Snappy Mart, 600 S. Harris St., in Willow Springs.

A Howell County resident claimed the prize at the Lottery’s Springfield regional office on Sept. 30.

“Silver 7s” is a $5 game with more than $5.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $77,777.

In FY21, players in Howell County won more than $8.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $791,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.