Bent Lane Sportsman’s Access on the Boise River is open to hunters and anglers

A sportsman's access point west of Star has opened to hunters and anglers, providing walk-in access to a popular stretch of the lower Boise River and about 50 acres of adjacent public land managed by the Idaho Department of Lands.

The Bent Lane Sportsman’s Access is located in the Star River Ranch subdivision, about two miles southwest of Star, and waterfowl hunters and trout anglers are among the beneficiaries.

People familiar with the area will recall that Bent Lane has historically been a public access point for the Boise River, although it was not an official Fish and Game Sportsman’s Access in the past. Access had been allowed by a prior landowner, but the access point was temporarily closed 2018 after an ownership change.

During the construction of the Star River Ranch subdivision, the current landowner worked with Fish and Game and the City of Star to ensure that public access was restored after the construction project was completed and would continue into the future. An easement agreed upon by the three parties did just that, creating a legally-established Sportsman’s Access for hunters and anglers. Fish and Game has since made improvements to the roadway and parking area, and installed an informational kiosk.

Hunters and anglers will find the parking area by heading west on Highway 44 from Star for about a mile and turning south on Bent Lane. After about a half mile, continuing straight onto River Ranch Lane will take them into the subdivision. From there, taking a right on Kenai Lane, a right on Trinity Creek Lane, and continuing until it ends in a cul-de-sac will lead them to the gate into the Sportsman’s Access.

From the parking area, hunters and anglers will have to walk the levee about 300 yards upriver where they will find another gate signifying the end of the easement, and the trail leading to the river corridor.

It is important to note that the Bent Lane Access is strictly tied to hunting and fishing, and people who are using the access point for other purposes can and will be cited for trespassing. The property is day use only, and the gate is set to automatically open at sunrise and close at sunset.