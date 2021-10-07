Median Barrier Coming To Highway 385 South Of Odessa

ODESSA – A project to install a high-tension cable median barrier on Highway 385 in southern Ector County and northern Crane County is scheduled to start in mid-October. This project is being funded by federal funds that specifically target safety improvements.

The project will require lane closures and shoulder closures in the work area. The closures will vary in duration and location, but overnight closures will be kept to a minimum.

The 28-mile project stretches from 0.5 miles south of Interstate 20 in Ector County to Golf Course Road on the north side of Crane in Crane County. Strategic gaps will be left in areas where crossovers are needed for emergency vehicles, especially in Crane County where existing crossovers are less frequent.

A reduced speed limit will be in place in work areas.

The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2022.

Gratiot Construction Ltd. of Richmond, Mich., won the project with a low bid of approximately $3.7 million.