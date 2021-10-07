Press Releases

10/07/2021

Governor Lamont Provides Update on Executive Branch State Employee Compliance With COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Requirements

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released agency-specific data regarding compliance with the state’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements. Connecticut executive branch state employees have made significant progress in recent days, with 78.5% fully vaccinated and a total of 671 employees (2.2%) who are non-compliant with the executive orders.

More than 1,700 executive branch state employees were vaccinated in the days following the governor’s August 19 announcement that they would either need to be vaccinated or receive weekly testing.

State agency heads and human resources representatives have been working throughout this week directly with employees who are non-compliant but who intend to meet the requirements. Most non-compliant employees remain at that status due to incomplete submissions. Actions related to employees deliberately in non-compliance will begin to be implemented as soon as tomorrow.

Below are current agency-specific data on vaccination, testing, and non-compliance rates. This data will continue to change as more employees come into compliance, personnel records are updated with new hires, retirements and separations occur, and other standard employee changes are made.