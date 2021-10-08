Veteran Broadcaster Dave Allen Joins Par Mar Stores as Director of Community Relations
Dave’s experience in broadcasting as well as in the areas of state government and public relations and promotions will serve him well in this position.”MARIETTA, OH, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longtime Tri-State broadcaster and media personality Dave Allen has been named Director of Community Relations for Par Mar Stores, the area’s fastest-growing convenience store and quick-service restaurant chain.
— Brian Waugh, Par Mar President
Marietta, Ohio-based Par Mar (named for Parkersburg and Marietta) began with just three employees as the Par Mar Oil Company in 1967. Today, the company operates 166 stores across four states, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, with over 2,000 employees. Most Par Mar locations enjoy leading consumer brand partnerships including A&W, Subway, BP, Exxon, Amoco, Arby’s, Marathon, Valero, Sunoco, U-Haul, and Mountaineer Mart.
“We are very proud Dave chose to join us,” said Par Mar President Brian Waugh. “Dave’s experience in broadcasting as well as in the areas of state government and public relations and promotions will serve him well in this position.”
“I’m excited to join Par Mar at this time in the company’s growth, and I’m grateful to Brian and his team for allowing me to play a part in that expansion. I’m particularly excited about being able to extend Par Mar’s already strong ties to each local community we serve, supporting vital local initiatives and helping with our charitable endeavors. These already include our Par Mar scholarship program, which awards tens of thousands of dollars to deserving high school students, our Wednesday Wish Day holiday program, our support of the Children’s Home Society, and more. Par Mar really strives to be a solid partner in every community we’re in, and we look forward to doing even more to support those big cities and small towns that support us,” said Allen.
Allen is a Logan County, WV native and attended Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, and is a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, WV. He has over three decades in broadcasting, including a 20-year stint as the morning drive announcer at WVOW radio in Logan, WV. Dave currently hosts the popular “580 Live” radio talk show weekdays from 9:00 until 10:00 am on WCHS Radio in Charleston, WV. He will continue to host “580 Live” in addition to his Par Mar Director of Community Relations duties.
Dave is a former Field Representative and Business Outreach Director for the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office and head of communications and promotions company, Dave Allen Communications based in Putnam County, WV. He is a past President of Rotary International chapters in Logan and Putnam County, was named by then-Governor Bob Wise as a Distinguished West Virginian, and serves as President of the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Allen and his wife Ruth Ann, an executive with Encova Insurance, reside in Teays Valley, WV.
Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
shaili@allenmediastrtegies.com
