Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) Lane Closure Begins Next Week for Final Bridge Construction Activities in Cheltenham, Abington Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) motorists will encounter a periodic lane closure with flagging between Willow Grove Avenue and Mount Carmel Avenue in Cheltenham and Abington townships, Montgomery County, beginning Monday, October 11, for final construction activities under a project to rehabilitate the structure that carries Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) over SEPTA's Regional Rail Line, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The periodic flagging operation will be in place Mondays through Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM through Friday, October 29.

The intermittent lane closure will allow PennDOT's contractor to remove barrier and perform other roadway activities to complete the bridge improvement project.

Weather permitting, final paving and line striping activities will be performed during the week of October 18, which will require the full closure of the Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) bridge. A new press release will be issued once the closure dates are confirmed.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near or through the work area because backups and delays may occur.

This bridge improvement project was driven by the need to address the bridge deck and superstructure which are both rated in serious condition due to deterioration and severe cracking observed during a recent bridge inspection. The structure, originally built in 1959, has a posted weight limit of 12 tons.

The project involves removing and replacing the existing bridge superstructure, including concrete railroad protective barriers, parapets and sidewalks. The contractor will also repair the existing abutments and footings, as well as install new approach guiderail, and concrete bridge approach slabs. The approach roadway will be resurfaced approximately 75-feet at each bridge end.

Neshaminy Constructors Inc. of Feasterville, Bucks County is the general contractor on the $3.2 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

