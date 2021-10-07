Work Next Week on Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge Over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships, York County

​Harrisburg, PA – A bridge replacement project on Route 462 (Market Street) in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, York County, is set to begin soon. The bridge spans Mill Creek between Belmont Street and Eastern Boulevard.

Work will begin the night of Tuesday, October 12, and will continue through the week from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM each day. The first week involves drilling activities. After that, the contractor will work Sunday through Thursday nights drilling and placing piles. There will be single lane closures during work hours.

This project consists of the replacement of the Route 462 structure over Mill Creek, approach work, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp re-alignment, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction.

A five-week closure and detour of Market Street is expected to occur next spring. A press release will be issued prior to the closure.

Clearwater Construction, Inc., of Mercer, PA, is the prime contractor on this $6,379,000 project. Work is expected to be completed by June 17, 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

