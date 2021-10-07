I-75 culvert repair in Sault Ste. Marie starts Oct. 11

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Chippewa

HIGHWAY: I-75

CLOSEST TOWN: Sault Ste. Marie

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $240,000 to repair an I-75 culvert over Ashmun Creek in Sault Ste. Marie in Chippewa County.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane of northbound I-75 will be closed about a mile south of the Easterday Avenue exit. One lane of traffic will be open on northbound I-75 during the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the culvert.