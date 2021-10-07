Jenesse launched "Heroes" campaign for DV Awareness Month to spotlight partners who bring hope to LA families

Adai Lamar, KJLH-FM Morning Show Radio Personality (Jenesse Hero) Pearl E. Grimes, M.D., FAAD Founder and Director of the Vitiligo and Pigmentation Institute of Southern California (Jenesse Hero) Judge Patricia J. Titus Judge of the Superior Court of California for the City of Los Angeles (Jenesse Hero)

"Heroes" profiles will be featured on Jenesse social media platforms and as volumed e-booklets in October 2021 and throughout 2022.

We would like to honor our friends and partners who have singularly made another moment, day, week, year possible for Jenesse. ” — Karen Earl, CEO Jenesse Center

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jenesse Center announced its "Heroes" campaign during Domestic Violence Awareness Month(DVAM). Every Friday in October 2021, Jenesse will spotlight individuals and entities as "Heroes" on its social media platforms, and also in an e-booklet series, which will be presented in volumes. The individuals presented as "Heroes" are recognized for their contributions to Jenessse Center through volunteerism, donations, advice, guidance and support, which made it possible for Jenesse to successfully reach 40 years of service to the LA community.Karen Earl, Jenesse CEO said, "We would like to honor our friends and partners who have singularly made another moment, day, week, year possible for Jenesse." Earl continued, Heroes is relevant as a theme, because in 1980 it took extraordinary vision and leadership to singularly focus on the needs of Black women and children who were escaping trauma and violence."Sylvia Swilley, MD Board of Directors, Committee Chair, External Affairs said, "The Heroes of Jenesse show up in a variety of ways; some as financial donors, some as dedicated project and program volunteers, some as caring and empathetic staff. But all share the vision to interrupt the cycle of generational violence that assaults our community. Our flagship youth program is but one of the innovative strategies made possible by our Heroes. We are grateful and salute you."﻿Founded by five Black women in the Los Angeles area, the organization offers a holistic platform of preventative and intervention services that are culturally sensitive and trauma informed.To learn more about Jenesse Center, visit www.jenesse.org . To donate to Jenesse programs and services, visit online at https://jenesse.org/how-you-can-help/donate/ If you or a friend needs help, call the Jenesse Hotline at 1-800-479-7328. Available 24 Hours A Day, 7 Days A Week.To reach the executive office to learn more about how you may become a strategic partner with Jenesse Center, call 323-299-9496 ask for Michelle Hudson/Director Strategic Programs & Projects mhudson@jenesse.org or Karen Earl/CEO kearl@jenesse.org.About Jenesse CenterJenesse Center, Inc. is a Los Angeles based domestic violence prevention and intervention organization, created by five Black women who were domestic violence survivors. Celebrating 40 years of providing life-saving, culturally appropriate services to the Los Angeles community, Jenesse's mission is to provide victims of domestic violence with a comprehensive, centralized base of support that is culturally responsive and appropriate as well as holistic, and ensures transition from immediate crisis to stability and self-sufficiency. Jenesse seeks to prevent and end the cycle of domestic violence through education, public awareness and outreach initiatives, public policy and advocacy strategies, and innovative collaborations with key partners.

Jenesse Center Domestic Violence Prevention and Intervention Organization, Founded by Black Women Providing 40 Years of Service to Women and Families of Color