DYNAMIC REAL ESTATE DUO PARTNER FOR FIRST EVER MINORITY AND WOMEN-LED KANSAS BROKERAGE

Clear Choice Commercial Logo

Kirsten Flory and Crystal Swearingen, Clear Choice Commercial

New Commercial Real Estate Firm Opens in Lawrence, Ks, Fills Gap in the Market

Clear Choice Commercial is about helping businesses grow, and our local knowledge of the market, and our connections to resources, make that happen.”
— Crystal Swearingen, Partner
LAWRENCE, KS, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear Choice Commercial, a women-owned commercial real estate brokerage, has opened in Lawrence, KS. Kirsten Flory, formerly with Colliers International, has partnered with Crystal Swearingen, owner of Crystal Clear Realty, to open the new brokerage. Together, the duo have over 20 years of experience and have represented in excess of $100 million of both commercial and residential real estate deals.

Clear Choice Commercial is a full-service brokerage offering Seller, Landlord, Buyer and Tenant representation. Kirsten Flory has led deals and worked with properties including office, retail, industrial, investment and development land. “We identified a need to offer another choice in commercial brokerage in the Kansas real estate market,” explains Ms. Flory.

Kirsten Flory is the current board chair of the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce, and serves as a board member of local organizations including Cottonwood Inc., Peaslee Technical College, KU Innovation Park, the EDC of Lawrence and Douglas County, and as an Advisory Board member and past chair for the State Department of Credit Unions.

Crystal Swearingen is a board member of the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce, vice chair of Governmental Affairs for the Lawrence Board of Realtors, vice chair for the Kansas Association of Realtor RPAC, and has previously served as President of the Lawrence Board of Realtors.

Flory and Swearingen created this new brokerage as a way to provide opportunities to others that expand outside of a real estate transaction. Ms. Swearingen explains, “Clear Choice Commercial is about helping businesses grow, and our local knowledge of the market, and our connections to resources, make that happen.”

For more information about Clear Choice Commercial, please visit www.clearchoicecommercial.com

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

