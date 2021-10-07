PEDIGREE FOUNDATION® Announces Limited Edition “Dog Breath Collection” to Help Dogs Get Adopted
Proceeds support grants for shelters and rescues facing difficult challenges in 2021 as they work to end pet homelessnessFRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of October’s Dog Adoption Month, PEDIGREE Foundation and award-winning photographer Kaylee Greer have teamed up to launch a special, limited edition product collection that celebrates shelter dogs.
“Dogs bring such tremendous joy to the families who adopt them, and no one captures their amazing spirit better than Kaylee Greer,” said Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful that she agreed to donate her beautiful photos for this special collection to raise funds for shelter and rescue grants.”
Supporting adoption is more important than ever, with many shelters and rescues reporting that they have more pets than they are able to adopt out. They are also experiencing funding shortfalls and limited volunteerism in 2021, making it even harder to help pets find loving homes.
“This partnership with PEDIGREE Foundation is in honor of the countless dogs across the nation who are in desperate and deserving need of the magic of a second chance,” said photographer Kaylee Greer. “It was 10 years ago, when I began my work in my own local shelter, that I realized the unprecedented power that a photograph holds to give a voice to the voiceless. Through my camera lens, I discovered that I was able to tell the stories of animals who had no way to speak for themselves, and with that, I discovered the heart of my life’s purpose. So today, to get to use the color and whimsy of that same imagery to further the mission of an organization whose mutual dream is so seamlessly aligned with my own, is truly one of the greatest and most meaningful joys of my career.”
The Dog Breath Collection features Greer’s images of shelter dogs on a variety of adorable and budget-friendly items:
• Note cards – five 5" x 7" photo cards with envelopes ($20)
• Coasters – four absorbent coasters with slip-resistant cork base ($22)
• Zip pouch – 6 1/2″ x 8 1/2″ vegan leather pouch ($12)
• Packable tote – 26" x 16" x 6" bag made from ripstop nylon ($18)
• Toddler T-shirt – featuring a pair of dog best friends ($25)
The products are being sold through PEDIGREE Foundation’s DOGS RULE.® stores at DogsRuleStore.com and Amazon.com/dogsrule. The collection will be available for a limited time during October and while supplies last. Proceeds help dogs find loving homes through the Foundation’s shelter and rescue grant program.
Since its founding in 2008, PEDIGREE Foundation has given more than $9 million through over 5,700 grants, helping increase adoption rates and get dogs into loving homes as it works toward the goal of helping end pet homelessness. The Foundation has already awarded nearly $300,000 in grants in 2021, with more to come in the remainder of the year.
To shop the Dog Breath Collection, visit DogsRuleStore.com or Amazon.com/dogsrule.
To learn more about PEDIGREE Foundation or donate to help more dogs find forever homes, visit PedigreeFoundation.org.
About Kaylee Greer
Kaylee Greer is one of the most sought after multi-international, award-winning ‘dogtographers’ in the world and star of ‘Pupparazzi’ on Nat Geo WILD. She has dedicated her life to telling the stories of the dogs who have been forgotten and left behind. Through her camera lens, her mission is to give a voice to the voiceless, and capture the endless spirit and whimsy of dog in a single photograph. Kaylee’s images grace books, magazines, products, packaging, calendar lines, greeting cards, and advertising campaigns throughout the commercial pet industry. Kaylee is known for her love of vibrant colors and her imagery’s emphasis on the comedy and character of man’s best friend. Her unique photographic style is drawn directly from the inspiration she finds inside the soul of a dog. She is fueled by the joy, whimsy and unrelenting happiness that is so remarkably canine. Find out more at DogBreathPhoto.com
About PEDIGREE Foundation
We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.5 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We’ve awarded more than 5,700 grants and over $9 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we’re working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.
