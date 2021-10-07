Great Bay Discovery Center Vehicle Access Closed on Monday, October 11

CONTACT: Cory Riley: (603) 868-1095 Kelle Loughlin: (603) 778-0015 October 7, 2021

Concord, NH – The Great Bay Discovery Center in Greenland, NH, will be closed to all vehicles on Monday, October 11, to accommodate rail line work being performed on Depot Road by Pam Am Railways. During the daylong closure, the public parking and kayak launch area will not be accessible to cars or trucks. The Discovery Center’s grounds will remain open to pedestrians.

The Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve’s mission is to promote informed management of the Great Bay Estuary through linked programs of research, education, and stewardship. These programs enhance scientific understanding of the estuary and communicate this information to interested citizens and decision-makers. The Reserve’s programs focus on management-relevant issues aligned with four priority topics: land conservation and stewardship, water quality, biological communities and habitats, and climate change impacts and adaptation. To learn more visit www.greatbay.org.