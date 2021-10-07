Press Releases

Governor Lamont, Governor Hochul, Governor Murphy, and Governor Wolf to Share Crime Gun Data in Effort To Prevent Gun Violence and Enhance Public Safety

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Governor Kathy Hochul of New York, Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, and Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to share crime gun data in an effort to prevent gun violence and enhance public safety.

The agreement allows law enforcement agencies from Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania to share crime gun data across state lines in order to detect, deter, and investigate gun crime, as well as identify and apprehend straw purchasers, suspect dealers, firearms traffickers, and other criminals.

“Working together, our states’ law enforcement agencies can collaboratively share critical gun crime data and directly confront the threat of gun violence and criminal activity,” Governor Lamont said. “This regional partnership will allow law enforcement in each of our states to share data in order to detect, deter, and investigate gun crimes, and apprehend straw purchasers, suspect dealers, firearms traffickers, and other criminals. Firearms are frequently taken across state borders when involved in crimes, and Connecticut is committed to partnering in these kinds of regional coalitions to strengthen the safety of our communities.”

“Putting an end to the gun violence epidemic will require an all-hands-on-deck collaborative approach, which is why we are taking an important step forward today working with New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut to share crime gun data between our respective states,” Governor Hochul said. “This regional partnership will give law enforcement the resources they need to combat gun violence, save lives and make our communities safer.”

“Firearms trafficking networks frequently engage in criminal activities on an interstate basis, and in order to prevent gun violence in our communities, we must work collaboratively as a region,” Governor Murphy said. “By sharing vital gun crime information with New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, we are equipping our law enforcement agencies with the necessary resources and intel to analyze, track, and deter gun violence. Our multi-state approach reaffirms our collective commitment and shared goal of ending gun violence in our communities and enhancing public safety throughout our region.”

“If we want to reduce the scourge of gun violence, we must work with partners in our communities, as well as our neighboring states, to curb the flow of illegal guns and those used to commit criminal acts,” Governor Wolf said. “This collaboration among our states will be an important resource to protect the public and I’m proud to work with New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut on the shared goal of making our communities safer.”

**Download: Memorandum of understanding between Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania on sharing crime gun data